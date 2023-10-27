A Best Buy Pressure Cooker Sold Across Canada Has Been Recalled Due To Injury & Burn Hazards
Roughly 10,155 units of the recalled products were sold in Canada.
Pressure cookers are a popular and useful kitchen accessory but you might want to double-check yours as Health Canada is currently recalling Insignia brand pressure cookers sold at Best Buy stores across Canada. The consumer product recall involves certain models with incorrect volume markings on the inner pot, which poses potential burn and injury hazards.
Here are the recalled Insignia pressure cookers from Best Buy to look out for:
- Insignia 6 QT Digital Pressure Cooker Stainless Steel | Model Number: NS-MC60SS9-C
- Insignia 8 QT Digital Pressure Cooker Stainless Steel | Model Number: NS-MC80SS9-C
In order to identify if your pressure cooker is among the recalled batch, you can locate the model number printed on the permanent on-product label on the side of the cooker. Additionally, Before pressure cooking, it's essential for consumers to ensure that the inner pot is not filled beyond two-thirds of its capacity, that the lid is securely locked in place, and that the floating locking valve has descended before attempting to open the lid, Health Canada warns.
Per Health Canada, the recalled products were sold from October 2017 to June 2023. A total of 10,155 units of the recalled pressure cookers were sold in Canada and approximately 822,489 units were sold throughout the United States.
As of September 22, 2023, no reports regarding burns or injuries have been reported in Canada. As for the U.S., Best Buy has received 31 reports of incidents and 17 reports of burn injuries, Health Canada said.
Health Canada is now urging Canadian consumers to immediately stop using the pressure cookers and contact Best Buy Canada for a free replacement of the inside pot and floating locking valve for signalling pressure.
The federal health agency also indicated that "the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada."
