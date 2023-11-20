The Top Travel Destinations Of 2024 Were Ranked & Quebec Made The Cut
It's one of only five North American destinations to make the list.
The top travel destinations for 2024 were ranked and only a select few spots across North America managed to make the cut, Quebec being one of them.
Condé Nast Traveler released its annual list of the Best Places To Visit in 2024 and Quebec wasn't the only Canadian city to make the list, but was, in fact, one of only five North American destinations to earn a spot on the ranking.
"We, as travellers, are now more able to set our sights on the farthest-reaching adventures, to dust off our bucket lists — and in many cases, return to the places we love and miss. The world remains an unpredictable and complicated place in many ways. Yet, in being reminded that travel is the greatest of luxuries, we are forced to ask the question: What should we do with our enviable power to traverse the globe in 2024? Where, we wonder, will we go first?" Condé Nast Traveler said.
The ranking includes a total of 24 of the best places to go in 2024, including "extraordinary super blooms in a new national park in Chile, up-close encounters with wildlife alongside Inuit guides in Canada, and an exciting, community-led dining destination in Rwanda. This complete list, while an immense challenge to narrow down, mirrors just how big, beautiful, diverse—and ever-changing—our world is."
Each destination was given a "go for" subhead, indicating the main reason to visit in 2024. For Quebec, Condé Nast said that a visit to Quebec is worth going to for the "off-the-beaten-track nature and cultural immersion."
Considering Quebec is Canada's largest province, the French-speaking province is home to some of North America's best restaurants, bars, and festivals, as well as stunning landscapes spanning south to north, the province is full of non-stop adventure, beauty and history.
The travel publication recommends visiting locations such as the uninhabited Gyrfalcon Islands in Ungava Bay, where visitors can spot wildlife such as polar bears, musk oxs and caribou. Whale watching along the St Lawrence River is also a must. As for cultural hubs, both Quebec City and Montreal should undoubtedly be on your to-do list.
Wondering which other global destinations made the cut? Here's the complete 24 Best Places To Travel in 2024, per Condé Nast Traveller:
- Acra, Ghana
- Budapest, Hungary
- The Cyclades, Greece,
- French Polynesia
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- The Kimberley, Australia
- Kobe, Japan
- Kosovo
- Madagascar
- Magdalena River, Colombia
- Mauritius
- Mongolia
- Northern Rivers, Australia
- Okavango Delta, Botswana
- Quebec, Canada
- Quito, Ecuador
- The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
- San Pedro de Atacama, Chile
- Sante Fe, United States
- South & Central Sri Lanka
- South Island, New Zealand
- Upstate New York, US
- Yorkshire, UK
