U.S. Customs Asked Hélène Boudreau About Her Work — Here's What She Told Them
The OnlyFans star was a bit apprehensive to spill the deets.
Hélène Boudreau shared a rather uncomfortable travel exchange at the Montreal airport on her way to Los Angeles on her social media yesterday. The OnlyFans mogul was jet-setting off to California to visit her boyfriend, Jessy Jones, when she was asked what she does for a living by U.S. customs officers. It's safe to say Boudreau wasn't so keen on giving them the honest truth.
In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Hélène hilariously described the encounter and shared what alternative answer she decided to go with in order to keep her porn work on the down low.
"The customs officer asked why am I going to Los Angeles, and I was like, 'oh, I'm going to see my boyfriend,'" Boudreau recounted. "And he said, 'oh yeah, what does your boyfriend do for work,'" which is when things took an awkward turn.
"Uhhhhhh...he's a YouTuber," Hélène said. When in fact, Boudreau's new boo is also a fellow porn actor. The questioning didn't stop there as the customs officer then asked Hélène what she did for a living.
The 23-year-old also opted to keep her line of work a secret from the customs agent — going with "student" instead.
"I am so stressed every time at customs like 'oh my god what do I do? What do I say?' And every time I'm like 'uhhhhh'..." Hélène said before breaking out into laughter.
While she brushed off the sticky situation quite well, Boudreau took the opportunity to get real when it comes to public acceptance regarding sex work. "It's unfortunate to say but I can never say that my boyfriend does porn, we can never say that at customs, otherwise, I'd get myself refused at the gate, I would've been searched or whatever. I would not be able to say 'oh I do OnlyFans,'" she said.
Despite the ordeal, Boudreau made it through customs and the uneasy questioning, even if they think she's only a student (which is technically true, to be fair).
