Hélène Boudreau Is Going Back To UQAM To Finish Her Degree After That Famous Grad Pic
Hélène is ready for her bachelor's in visual art and media. 🎓
Hélène Boudreau will be returning to her old stomping grounds to complete her bachelor's in visual art and media. In 2021, Boudreau rose to fame after her infamous UQAM graduation photo blew up. While she received a lot of attention and notoriety, it turns out she didn't actually walk away with a diploma.
The OnlyFans tycoon shared the news on her Instagram, stating that while she did, in fact, take her graduation photos, she didn't accumulate the required credits to receive her degree. Well, that's all about to change.
"Today I learned that I'm resuming classes at UQAM to finally finish my bachelor's degree," Hélène wrote in a recent Instagram post. "I took my photos in 2021 but it's finally in 2022 that I will graduate. After all of this adventure with UQAM, I'm ready… Oh yes."
Boudreau didn't share whether she'd be doing in-person or online courses, however, it's safe to say folks are excited about her return.
"Looking forward to seeing you," one follower wrote. "You are one of the only people who will be able to say that their studies will have paid off," another said.
Boudreau also shared the news about her return to school via an Instagram story, saying that she is finally set on finishing what she started — followed by the hashtag #NotAQuitter.
