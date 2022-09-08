Hélène Boudreau Shared The First Photos Of Her New Condo & It's 'MTV Cribs' Nice
THAT VIEW THOUGH.😍
Hélène Boudreau has never been one to shy away from showing off her luxe lifestyle. The artist and OnlyFans mogul has put much on display across her social media, from travel, including her most recent trip to Los Angeles, designer goods, a Lamborghini (yes, a Lambo...) and now a stunning condo.
In a series of posts shared on her Instagram stories on September 6, Hélène gave her 270,000 followers a sneak peek of her very first home. Boudreau revealed she would be moving in next month along with her cat, Kitkat.
"I'm moving into the very first condo I own. My first home. Me, Kitkat and this beautiful lake view. Dreams do come true," Hélène wrote. "Me and Kitkat are going to be so good. I could not be happier."
She then posted a clip of the gorgeous interior, which has an open-plan living area and is as opulent as you could imagine. The condo has large windows overlooking the water and minimalist finishes — at least so. While the condo was completely bare, we're certain Boudreau will add her artistic touch to the space.
The property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and an office. As if the interior weren't nice enough, Hélène also posted a shot of her remarkable rounded balcony with to-die-for views.
After making a name for herself and constantly staying on the grind, it's safe to say that a property like this is beyond well deserved.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.