5 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries

"Do not consume recalled products."

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Two people shopping in a supermarket aisle in Canada.

Brett Critchley | Dreamstime
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued recalls for several food items sold across Canada for several reasons, including microbial contamination, the presence of insects and undeclared ingredients.

Health Canada has published several recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.

Here are the five recalled foods to look out for:

Medjool Dates

Recalled Food: Natural Delights Medjool Dates | 907 g | UPC 097923 544018

Recall Reason: The Natural Delights dates, which were sold nationwide, have been recalled due insects, the recall report says.

More information

Red Chilli Powder

Recalled Food: Red Chilli Powder Extra-Hot | 25 kg | All units received in shipping container TTLU7963457

Recall Reason: Red Chilli Powder - Extra Hot has been recalled by Sun Global due to Bacillus cereus, Health Canada indicates.

More information

Frozen Pizza Rolls

Recalled Food: M&M Food Market Cheesy Pizza Rolls | 460 g

Recall Reason: According to the recall warning, "M&M Food Market brand Cheesy Pizza Rolls recalled due to pieces of metal."

More information

Curly Parsley

Recalled Food: Trudeau Farms Curly Parsley | 160 g | Sold at Provigo and Maxi stores throughout Quebec

Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination," the recall report states.

More information

Coconut Curry Cauliflower Bowl

Recalled Food: Boosh Coconut Curry Cauliflower Bowl | 275 g

Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label."

More information

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

