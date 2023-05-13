5 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume recalled products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued recalls for several food items sold across Canada for several reasons, including microbial contamination, the presence of insects and undeclared ingredients.
Health Canada has published several recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the five recalled foods to look out for:
Medjool Dates
Recalled Food: Natural Delights Medjool Dates | 907 g | UPC 097923 544018
Recall Reason: The Natural Delights dates, which were sold nationwide, have been recalled due insects, the recall report says.
Red Chilli Powder
Recalled Food: Red Chilli Powder Extra-Hot | 25 kg | All units received in shipping container TTLU7963457
Recall Reason: Red Chilli Powder - Extra Hot has been recalled by Sun Global due to Bacillus cereus, Health Canada indicates.
Frozen Pizza Rolls
Recalled Food: M&M Food Market Cheesy Pizza Rolls | 460 g
Recall Reason: According to the recall warning, "M&M Food Market brand Cheesy Pizza Rolls recalled due to pieces of metal."
Curly Parsley
Recalled Food: Trudeau Farms Curly Parsley | 160 g | Sold at Provigo and Maxi stores throughout Quebec
Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination," the recall report states.
Coconut Curry Cauliflower Bowl
Recalled Food: Boosh Coconut Curry Cauliflower Bowl | 275 g
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.