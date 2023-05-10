8 Household Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada & You Could Be Eligible For A Refund
"Immediately stop using the recalled products."
Health Canada has issued a number of recall warnings regarding several household items sold across the country, many of which are due to life-threatening risks to young children, fire hazards, chocking hazards and excess lead — all of which pose a serious risk to the health and safety of Canadian consumers.
The federal health department is urging those to verify if they are in possession of any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended to immediately stop using the recalled items, and in some cases, return to the point of purchase for an exchange or a full refund.
Here are the eight recalled products to look out for:
INSTYLE Modena & Vienna Mirrors
Recalled Items:
- INSTYLE Modena Frame Backlist Rectangular Mirror
- INSTYLE Vienna Frameless LED Illuminated Rectangular Mirror
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, "the electrical housing in the recalled mirrors may not meet fire retardant requirements in accordance with Canadian electrical safety standards, which may pose a risk of fire hazard."
Water Beads (Jelly Beads, Hydro Orbs, Sensory Beads, Orb Beads)
Recalled Items: Various water beads
Recall Reason: Health Canada is warning parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads. "If ingested, water beads can continue to grow inside the body leading to potentially life-threatening injuries, such as intestinal or bowel obstruction," Health Canada indicates.
Food Dehydrator
Recalled Items: Brod & Taylor Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators | Serial No. 12139055 and 12140194
Recall Reason: Per the recall report, "the heater fan can fail and cause the components to overheat, posing a fire hazard."
Souris Mini Necklace
Recalled Items: Two coloured glass bead necklaces with metallic cat pendants | UPC 00106684783 and Style No. S23C5219C
Recall Reason: "Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that the recalled jewellery contains lead in excess of allowable limits," the warning states.
Souris Mini Teethers/Pacifiers
Recalled Items:
- Pacifier clips made of coloured silicone beads, wooden beads and a wooden disc with the Souris Mini inscription
- Pacifier clips made of coloured silicone beads, wooden beads and a wooden disc with the Souris Mini inscription
- Pacifier clips made of coloured silicone beads, wooden beads and a wooden disc with the Souris Mini inscription
- Pacifier clips made of coloured silicone beads, wooden beads and a wooden disc with the Souris Mini inscription
- Pacifier clips made of coloured silicone beads, wooden beads and a wooden disc with the Souris Mini inscription
- Round teether consisting of coloured silicone and wooden beads, with a brown animal face plushie
- Round teether consisting of coloured silicone and wooden beads, with a green animal face plushie
- Round teether consisting of coloured silicone and wooden beads, with a grey animal face plushie
- Round teether consisting of coloured silicone and wooden beads, with a pink animal face plushie
Recall Reason: "The teethers and pacifier clips can break and release silicone and wooden beads, posing a choking hazard for babies and young children," Health Canada indicated in the recall report.
Liquid Wrench Penetrating Oil
Recalled Items: Liquid Wrench Penetrating Oil | 311 g bottles | UPC 060959120150.
Recall Reason: Per the recall report, the liquid wrench oil "does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements of the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act."
MotoMaster Chain Lube
Recalled Items: MotoMaster Chain Lube | 340 g spray bottles | UPC 068161293198.
Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, the liquid wrench oil "does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements of the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act."
Certain Steamfast Irons
Recalled Items:
- Steamfast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with Dual Voltage | Sold nationwide
- Steamfast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with Dual Voltage | Sold exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond
Recall Reason: "The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard," the report says.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.