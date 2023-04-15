6 Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Here's Which Vehicles Are Affected
Nissan, Ford and Tesla are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has published several recalls for cars across Canada from manufacturers including Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Tesla, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving faulty seat bases and high-pressure fuel pumps that could fail all the way to incorrectly bolted front suspension lateral links, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are included the recalls, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.
Here is the complete list of the recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
Tesla
Recalled Vehicles: Tesla Model 3 2018 and 2019
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the bolts that attach the front suspension lateral links to the sub-frame could loosen over time and the lateral links could separate from the sub-frame. If this happens, there could be sudden changes in wheel alignment and a loss of vehicle stability," the recall warning says.
Nissan
Recalled Vehicles: Various Nissan cars
Recall Reason: According to the recall report, "when the temperature is below -10° C, the defroster may not work properly if you follow the instructions in the owner's manual and use the maximum fan speed. As a result, you may not be able to defrost the windshield."
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled Vehicles:
- Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 2020 and 2021
- Mercedes-Benz GLB Class 2020 and 2021
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the vehicle type printed on the compliance label is incorrect. The vehicle type should be 'MPV/VTUM' instead of 'PC/VT.' Canadian regulations require the vehicle type to be identified on the compliance label," the report states.
Harley-Davidson
Recalled Vehicle: Harley-Davidson Pan American 1250 2021
Recall Reason: Per the Transport Canada advisory "the seat base could crack near the hand-hold. If this happens, the hand-hold could detach from the motorcycle."
Ford
Recalled Vehicles: SUV recalled by Ford
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the powertrain control module (PCM) could reset while driving and cause damage to the transmission park system," the recall says.
Fiat Chrysler
Recalled Vehicles: Light Truck & Van recalled by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles equipped with a 3.0 L diesel engine, the high-pressure fuel pump could fail. If this happens, you may notice a change in engine performance, a fuel leak, or a malfunction indicator lamp and/or service electronic throttle control tell-tale may turn on," the advisory says.
