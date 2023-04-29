health canada

7 Household Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada & You Could Be Eligible For A Refund

"Immediately stop using the recalled items."

A person picking up several Amazon packages from their doorstep, Right: The cleaning product aisle at a store.

Health Canada has issued a number of recall warnings and advisories regarding several household items sold across the country, many of which are due to the presence of lead, and injury hazards that pose a serious risk to the health and safety of Canadian consumers.

The federal health department is urging Canadians to check whether they are in possession of any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended to immediately stop using the recalled items, and in some cases, return to the point of purchase for an exchange or a full refund.

Here are the seven recalled products to look out for:

Kid Casters Children's Fishing Rod

Recalled Item: Kid Casters children’s Tangle-FREE practice fishing rod and reel combos

Recall Reason: Per the Health Canada report, "the ceramic guide at the tip of the fishing rods contains lead in excess of the allowable limit established by the Consumer Products Containing Lead Regulations."

More information

Goodnight Dream Caps

Recalled Item: Goodnight Dream Caps | CBD 20 mg and Melatonin 10 mg

Recall Reason: The product has been flagged as it's been sold without market authorization (DIN) in Canada.

More information

M&M Anugs Beef Burgers

Recalled Item: M&M Food Market Angus Beef Burgers | 852 g

Recall Reason: "M&M Food Market brand Angus Beef Burgers recalled due to undeclared gluten and wheat," the recall report says.

More information

Old English Lemon Oil Wood Polish

Recalled Item: Old English Lemon Oil | 235 ml

Recall Reason: According to Health Canada, "the recalled product does not meet the labelling requirements of the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations,2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act."

More information​

Hot sauce

Recalled Item: Hort Sauce (Variable) | All units made from March 8, 2023, up to and including March 18, 2023

Recall Reason: The recall report states that the hot sauce has been recalled due to dangerous bacteria.

More information

7 in 1 Convertible Baby Crib

Recalled Item: BabyTeddy 7 in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot

Recall Reason: "Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that this crib does not meet the Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations," the recall advisory says.

More information

Unauthorised Sexual Enhancement Products

Recalled Items:

  • Alien 2 PowerPlatinum 11000
  • Black Panther #1
  • Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
  • Rhino 69 Platinum 700K
  • Spanish Fly
  • White Panther

Recall Reason: "Health Canada is advising about unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks. The products are labelled to contain or have been tested and found to contain dangerous ingredients," the recall report says.

More information

