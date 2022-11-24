Search on MTL Blog

A 2022 List Of The 100 Most Popular Baby Names In Canada Has Dropped

Get ready to meet a lot of Olivias and Noahs.

Staff Writer
Babies holding the Canadian flag.

Finding a name for your newborn can be a stressful task considering the endless possibilities. But even with all the options out there, many Canadians end up having the same first names. If you're looking for something original, perhaps check out the latest list of the most popular baby names in Canada by the site BabyCenter to see what you should avoid.

The ranking adheres to the archaic gender binary with two lists, one for boys' names and one for girls' names. BabyCenter also doesn't appear to have published a methodology.

For the baby girls in our country, BabyCenter found that Olivia was the favourite choice, moving from third place in 2021 to the top of the chart. Sophia earned the silver medal, followed by Amelia and Emma. Lyla is the only name that didn't appear in the 2021 list but made it to the top 50 in 2022.

When it comes to the baby boys in Canada, Noah remains on top of the list in 2022, with Liam and Jackson in second and third position, respectively.

Many new names associated with boys, such as Kai, Kaiden, Rowan, Micah and Arlo, made it to the list this year.

Here are the top 50 most popular girl names in Canada in 2022 according to BabyCenter:

  1. Olivia
  2. Sophia
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Ava
  6. Charlotte
  7. Lily
  8. Hannah
  9. Nora
  10. Isabella
  11. Zoey
  12. Mia
  13. Isla
  14. Chloe
  15. Violet
  16. Maya
  17. Ella
  18. Evelyn
  19. Avery
  20. Scarlett
  21. Aurora
  22. Aria
  23. Emily
  24. Ellie
  25. Harper
  26. Abigail
  27. Sophie
  28. Mila
  29. Riley
  30. Luna
  31. Eva
  32. Madison
  33. Madeline
  34. Everly
  35. Alice
  36. Emilia
  37. Hazel
  38. Ivy
  39. Hailey
  40. Elizabeth
  41. Aaliyah
  42. Isabelle
  43. Lyla
  44. Victoria
  45. Willow
  46. Nova
  47. Penelope
  48. Julia
  49. Anna
  50. Gianna
Here are BabyCenter's top 50 boy names in Canada in 2022:
  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Jackson
  4. Oliver
  5. Leo
  6. Lucas
  7. Luca
  8. Jack
  9. James
  10. Benjamin
  11. Henry
  12. Levi
  13. Ethan
  14. Thomas
  15. Hudson
  16. Owen
  17. Theo
  18. Logan
  19. Lincoln
  20. William
  21. Maverick
  22. Aiden
  23. Mason
  24. Adam
  25. Alexander
  26. Caleb
  27. Grayson
  28. Nathan
  29. Theodore
  30. Jacob
  31. Wyatt
  32. Ryan
  33. Max
  34. Samuel
  35. Luke
  36. Elijah
  37. Nolan
  38. Hunter
  39. Charlie
  40. Ezra
  41. Asher
  42. Gabriel
  43. David
  44. Daniel
  45. Jasper
  46. Hayden
  47. Emmett
  48. Michael
  49. Myles
  50. Dylan
Since it's a national ranking, English names dominate the list. You'll have to wait until next year to find out the most popular names in Quebec, which is published annually by Retraite Québec.
