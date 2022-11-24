A 2022 List Of The 100 Most Popular Baby Names In Canada Has Dropped
Get ready to meet a lot of Olivias and Noahs.
Finding a name for your newborn can be a stressful task considering the endless possibilities. But even with all the options out there, many Canadians end up having the same first names. If you're looking for something original, perhaps check out the latest list of the most popular baby names in Canada by the site BabyCenter to see what you should avoid.
The ranking adheres to the archaic gender binary with two lists, one for boys' names and one for girls' names. BabyCenter also doesn't appear to have published a methodology.
For the baby girls in our country, BabyCenter found that Olivia was the favourite choice, moving from third place in 2021 to the top of the chart. Sophia earned the silver medal, followed by Amelia and Emma. Lyla is the only name that didn't appear in the 2021 list but made it to the top 50 in 2022.
When it comes to the baby boys in Canada, Noah remains on top of the list in 2022, with Liam and Jackson in second and third position, respectively.
Many new names associated with boys, such as Kai, Kaiden, Rowan, Micah and Arlo, made it to the list this year.
Here are the top 50 most popular girl names in Canada in 2022 according to BabyCenter:
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Emma
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Lily
- Hannah
- Nora
- Isabella
- Zoey
- Mia
- Isla
- Chloe
- Violet
- Maya
- Ella
- Evelyn
- Avery
- Scarlett
- Aurora
- Aria
- Emily
- Ellie
- Harper
- Abigail
- Sophie
- Mila
- Riley
- Luna
- Eva
- Madison
- Madeline
- Everly
- Alice
- Emilia
- Hazel
- Ivy
- Hailey
- Elizabeth
- Aaliyah
- Isabelle
- Lyla
- Victoria
- Willow
- Nova
- Penelope
- Julia
- Anna
- Gianna
- Noah
- Liam
- Jackson
- Oliver
- Leo
- Lucas
- Luca
- Jack
- James
- Benjamin
- Henry
- Levi
- Ethan
- Thomas
- Hudson
- Owen
- Theo
- Logan
- Lincoln
- William
- Maverick
- Aiden
- Mason
- Adam
- Alexander
- Caleb
- Grayson
- Nathan
- Theodore
- Jacob
- Wyatt
- Ryan
- Max
- Samuel
- Luke
- Elijah
- Nolan
- Hunter
- Charlie
- Ezra
- Asher
- Gabriel
- David
- Daniel
- Jasper
- Hayden
- Emmett
- Michael
- Myles
- Dylan