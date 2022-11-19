An American Visiting Canada Reacted To Bagged Milk & Her Response Is Legen-dairy (VIDEO)
"No, this is not normal!"
There's nothing more satisfying than cutting the perfect slit into the corner of a bag of milk and watching the stunning stream of dairy goodness pour into your coffee or cereal (or whatever you use milk for). However, this milk-in-a-bag concept is foreign to many who live outside Canada — where milk is often stored in either a carton or jug.
Well, Montreal TikToker, @Cali_mtl_23 wasted no time introducing bagged milk to her friend, Jen, who was visiting the 514 from Texas.
"So the Texan is discovering...milk in a bag!" the TikTok started off. Cali and her fellow Montreal pal, G whipped out a bag of milk, which totally confused the heck outta Jen.
"What the...no, this is not normal," she said.
G gave Jen the low down on how milk in Quebec is sold. "So you have one [bigger] bag of milk that comes with three bags of milk. We have jugs, but we prefer bags. They last longer and it's tastier."
Jen was bewildered and we don't blame her one single bit, 'cause when you really think about bagged milk — it's literally a plastic bag...of milk.
"I thought you were giving me breast milk or something," Jen hilariously said.
"You're done! You're done!" Cali replied back as the room erupted in laughter.
Jen also tried out Tim Hortons for the very first time during her stay in Montreal — proving that this Canadian and American friendship is truly the gift that keeps on giving.