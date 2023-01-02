A TikToker Went Viral After Showing His American Friend Bagged Milk For The First Time (VIDEO)
Are you team carton, jug or bag when it comes to milk?
Drinking milk out of a bag is pretty standard for many Canadians — well, at least for those in Quebec, Ontario and some parts of the Maritimes. However, an American visiting Canada set his sights on bagged milk for the very first time, and his reaction is exactly what you'd expect it to be.
Canadian content creator Joseph DeBenedictis took to TikTok to share the hilarious moment his American pal Jason discovered bagged milk and it's no surprise the video went viral.
The TikTok, which has amassed over 1.1 million views and nearly 50,000 likes recounts Joseph and Jason's visit to No Frills' dairy aisle, where Jason was clearly taken aback by one of Canada's claims to fame…bagged milk.
@josephdebenedictis
He couldn’t believe the bagged milk in Canada! #reaction #americanreacts #canada #canadian #americanvscanadian #wierd #usavscanada #milk #baggedmilk
"What is this? This isn't milk is it?" Jason asked before picking up, poking and playing around with the trio dairy delight.
Jason immediately asked what would happen if someone punctured the bag. And well, it'd definitely break open and spill, but as our good Canadian pal Joseph explained, it doesn't happen nearly as often as one might think.
Jason's next question? How the heck do we pour bagged milk?! After being shown the container bagged milk is poured out of, Jason was a wee bit confused over why we don't just have it in a jug, to begin with.
"That defeats the purpose! Why not just put 'em in a carton and save yourself the trouble?" Jason asked. Well, Jason, then you wouldn't get three squishy bags of milk, would ya?
Luckily, he was more than keen to try it out. Joseph and Jason took to the No Frills parking lot to give bagged milk a go. Jason snipped the end of the bag (as one absolutely must do) and took a swig of milk right then and there.
Verdict? "It's actually really good," he said.
