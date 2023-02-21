A Cheese Fondue Brand Sold In Quebec Has Been Recalled Due To Harmful Bacteria
"Food contaminated with Listeriamay not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled over 30 cheese products in the last few weeks, and now, the CFIA is adding yet another spoiled cheese to the list. A class one recall was issued on February 18, 2023, regarding 1001 Fondue brand cheese, which was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities.
"The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination," Health Canada said.
Here are the recalled cheese products to look out for:
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and beer fondue | 125 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and beer fondue | 350 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fonude Michel Jodoin Crackling Rosé Cider | 125 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fonude Michel Jodoin Crackling Rosé Cider | 350 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fonude GIN Violette | 125 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fonude GIN Violette | 350 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan smoked cheese fondue | 125 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue lightly smoked | 350 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and wine fondue | 125 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and wine fondue | 350 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue St Laurent Whisky 3 grains | 125 g
- 1001 Fondues Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue St Laurent Whisky 3 grains | 350 g
- 1001 Fondues Tite + Frette Fondue au fromage à la bière | 350 g
While no reported illnesses have been associated with the consumption of the recalled fondue cheese, Health Canada outlined the symptoms linked with Listeria outbreaks. "Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness."
