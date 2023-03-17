A Heated Blanket Sold Across Canada Has Been Recalled Due To Potential Fire Hazard
"Immediately stop using."
Health Canada published a consumer product recall on March 16, 2023, regarding Sunbeam heated blankets. Montreal-based distributor Star Elite learned that the affected item can potentially overheat, posing possible burn and/or fire hazards.
Here are all the details regarding the recalled product:
- Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket | 32810027
Over 18,000 units of the affected blankets were sold in Canada and nearly 50,000 units were sold in the United States. According to Health Canada, the recalled items were sold from September 2022 to January 2023.
The federal health department indicated that as of March 8, 2203, the company has received seven reports of incidents and no reports of injuries in Canada, and 13 reports of incidents in the United States.
Health Canada is now urging consumers to "immediately stop using and unplug the recalled blankets and contact Star Elite for a full refund."
If you are in possession of the recalled product, you will be asked to complete the online recall registration form and destroy the blanket by cutting the power cord at the plug.
For more information, consumers can contact Star Elite at 877-383-6399 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.