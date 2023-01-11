A TikToker Asked Americans To Name 3 Canadian Cities & Their Responses Are Concerning (VIDEO)
Ontario is not a city...
Canada is one big country, so mastering its geography is by no means an easy feat. However, that's still no excuse to not be able to name at least three Canadian cities...
Well, that was the case when Canadian TikToker Jade Koch (who goes by @lifeofjadeee) asked American students at Arizona State University if they could name three Canadian cities and their responses were definitely concerning.
@lifeofjadeee
There is no Canada 101 class at ASU 😁 🇨🇦 #jademustknow #calgary #asu #toronto #canada
In her TikTok series, "Jade Must Know," Koch can be seen asking a few ASU students to namedrop three Canadian cities and not a single person was able to do it.
"Vancouver, Alberta and Quebec," the first person said. Now, while she got Vancouver (and Quebec if we're being nice and not technical), Alberta is definitely not a city.
"Absolutely nailed it!" Jade told the first respondent — obviously poking fun at the incorrect answers as she pointed out in the comments.
The next person straight up said "umm, no" when asked if they could name three Canadian cities, but they still gave it a go. "Toronto," they began out with.
"Uhhh...Ontario." Ah, so close!
"Where the f*ck is Ontario?" the second student asked. "Toronto is in Ontario," Jade clarified.
The third student seemed promising but still didn't quite get it. "Ontario, Toronto and...oh my gosh, I'm blanking." Luckily, she had a friend who tossed "Niagara Falls" into the mix, but the duo still couldn't name three, 'cause again... Ontario is not a city in Canada.
Who woulda thought Canadian geography was such a tough subject?