Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants & The Job Pays Almost $30 An Hour
Looking to soar the skies for a living? Now is your chance! ✈️
The job hunt is never a fun process, but there are loads of job opportunities in the transport industry — and this one just might be what you're looking for. Air Canada is looking to hire flight attendants at their Toronto and Calgary bases, and the salary is nearly $30 an hour.
If you've ever dreamt of travelling for work and soaring the skies on a daily basis, then perhaps being a flight attendant is right up your alley.
"We are welcoming new Flight Attendants who will help elevate us from the #1 airline in North America to a top-10 Global Airline in all that we do. You will be the face and personality of Air Canada, helping us shape the next chapter of our 80-year story," Air Canada said in the job posting.
In order to be eligible, candidates should be empathetic, exude a warm and caring demeanour, be passionate about service excellence, be confident in speaking publicly, poised, and be respectful of the importance of the rules and regulations at Air Canada.
Additionally, you must be 18 years of age or older and hold a valid Canadian passport that allows you to travel to all countries served by Air Canada, the posting says.
The job would require irregular working hours and applicants who speak both English and French are preferred.
When it comes to conditions of employment, potential candidates must be willing to relocate to Air Canada's base in Toronto or Calgary, where you'll be earning $28.28/hour as a certified flight attendant.
Those selected will have to undergo a criminal background check and must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Applicants who make the final cut will undergo a 7-week, full-time Air Canada flight attendant training program. Luckily, no end date has been listed for this particular job.
Air Canada flight attendant job
Salary: $28.28/hr
Company: Air Canada
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.