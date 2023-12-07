Montreal Has A New All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant & It's Anime-Themed (PHOTOS)
The torched rolls are a must try! 🍣
Montreal has a brand new all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant and it's entirely anime-themed.
Located on rue Saint-Catherine O., directly across from Guy-Concordia, Bistro Manga officially opened its doors this past October and has been serving up sushi rolls, sashimi, grilled meats, ramen and loads of other delicious menu items.
As you walk in, you're welcomed by a gorgeous Sakura tree and a giant life-sized statue of Monkey D. Luffy from the hit Japanese manga series One Piece.
As you make your way to your table, you can't help but notice the tons of anime figurines, posters and signage across the Montreal restaurant, making it clear that Bistro Manga took the anime theme to the next level. Oh, and the Japanese umbrellas lining the restaurant's ceiling? Simply iconic.
Now, while the AYCE sushi restaurant is a treat for the eyes, its menu is where the magic truly lays. Since it is all-you-can-eat, guests order on a tablet, adding in what you want and as much of it as you want with the simple click of a button.
A few notable items include the torched salmon rice, the torched rolls, the beef tataki, the Manga roll and of course the beef ramen.
As if the decor and endless supply of sushi weren't enough, each and every table has its own water jug. Although this may seem like nothing special, access to water refills without chasing down a waiter is absolutely everything.
So, whether you're looking for your next favourite sushi spot, a restaurant to celebrate your next big milestone, or simply a post-work sushi feast, Bistro Manga has got you covered.
Bistro Manga
Where: 1836A rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC
When: Monday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.