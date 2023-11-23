4 Montreal Restaurants Were Named Among The Best In The World
No other restaurant in Quebec made the cut.
Montreal's food and drink scene has much to be proud of after four Montreal restaurants were named among the best in the world.
La Liste released its list of the 2024 Top 1000 Restaurants and a total of 19 Canadian eateries made the cut, with a total of four being right here in Montreal.
La Liste, a publication notorious for its 'Best Restaurants' rankings reviews the world's top restaurants and hotels by more than 1,000 guidebooks and trusted publications.
The publication then converts each review score into a standard grade, ranging from zero to 100. Per La Liste, "several thousands of chefs are [then] asked to give their opinions about local guidebooks. According to the results of this poll, each guidebook is given a "trustworthiness index" ranking from 0 (not to be trusted at all) to 10 (very trustworthy)."
For each listed restaurant and hotel, La Liste calculates the average of all standardized review scores, and later integrates online customer reviews, giving them a "10% weighting" when it comes to the final "La Liste score."
As for the best of the best Le Bernardin in New York City topped the list with a score of 99.50, a rank the notorious restaurants shared with six other eateries including Guy Savoy in Paris, Lung King Heen in Hong Kong and Schwarzwaldstube in Germany.
As for Montreal restaurants, Vin Mon Lapin was the first to make an appearance on the list. The Little Italy establishment managed to receive a "La Liste score" of 80, which doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering it was ranked as the best restaurant in Canada by Canada's Best 100.
Toqué came in shortly after with a "La Liste score" of 78.5. Joe Beef and Le Mousso made up the remainder of Montreal restaurants to make the cut in the annual ranking with a "La Liste score" of 76.5 and 75, respectively.
OK, now who's hungry?
