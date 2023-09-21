Amtrak's Montreal To NYC Train Service Is Rolling Again With Affordable Tickets
Get to the Big Apple, and scenic stops along the way, without breaking the bank. 🚆
Montrealers eager to experience New York's fall charm for cheap are in luck. Amtrak's budget-friendly option is back on track. A coach ticket for a southward train trip between Montreal and NYC is available for under $100. But before you pack your bags solely for the Big Apple, you might want to consider stopovers along the Adirondack route. The Hudson Valley has everything from affordable spa retreats to bike rail trips through fall foliage.
The train service returns after a bit of railway drama. Amtrak suspended its Adirondack passenger service in July, three months after reintroducing it following a long pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reason for the suspension was blamed on reduced speed limits due to high summer temperatures. Heat can cause train rails to expand, posing a safety risk, so trains are required to slow down.
While the logic behind the reduced speeds is straightforward, the responsibility for it became a hot-button issue. Amtrak pointed fingers at the Canadian National (CN) for introducing the speed restrictions. In response, CN emphasized that Amtrak wasn't meeting its financial responsibilities related to track maintenance. They suggested that if Amtrak invested in the track's upkeep, CN could upgrade it to a standard that would remove the need for weather-related restrictions. Still, Amtrak asserted it met all financial commitments. Fortunately, both companies seem to have worked it out, at least for the moment.
Tickets between Montreal and NYC start at $70 USD and range up to $102 USD for a fare that allows cancellations and a full refund before departure. Amenities across both options include free wifi, ample legroom, and outlets at every seat.
The resumed service gives Montrealers a cost-effective way to travel south of the border. Besides renewed access to New York City by rail, travellers can relish the historic wellness facilities of Saratoga Springs or the arts scene of Poughkeepsie. As discussions between Amtrak and CN continue, Canadians can only hope that the convenient link between Montreal and Manhattan, with all its delightful detours, remains uninterrupted during the holiday season.