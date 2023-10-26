8 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products."
A number of food items sold across Canada have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for reasons including microbial contamination, undeclared ingredients, faulty packaging and adverse health reactions.
Health Canada has published several recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products by checking any recent grocery purchases or their fridge and pantry. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the recalled item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the seven recalled foods sold in Canada to look out for:
Yuxiang Aquatic brand Oyster Balls
Yuxiang Aquatic brand Oyster Balls
Health Canada
Recalled Food:
- Yuxiang Aquatic brand Oyster Balls | 200 g | UPC 841899007424
Recall Reason: Per the recall report, the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain egg, milk, and gluten which are not declared on the label.
What You Need To Do: Health Canada recommends avoiding recalled products, particularly if have allergies or sensitivities that could lead to serious reactions. Additionally, the federal health agency suggests avoiding the recalled product if you have celiac disease or gluten-related disorders.
Lavergne Meat & Deli brand Breakfast Sausages
Generic breakfast sausages cooking in a pan.
Recalled Food:
- Lavergne Meat and Deli Breakfast Sausages | Variable | UPC 0 204407 008212
- Breakfast sausages (pork & beef) | 5 pounds | All codes between June 21 2023 and October 4 2023 where milk is not declared on the label.
- Breakfast sausages (pork & beef) | 10 pounds | All codes between June 21 2023 and October 4 2023 where milk is not declared on the label.
Recall Reason: The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which isnot declared on the label.
What You Need To Do: To ensure safety, regularly check for recalled products. If you have allergies or sensitivities to certain items, avoid consuming recalled products, as they can be life-threatening. Additionally, refrain from serving, using, selling, or distributing recalled items. Properly dispose of recalled products by either discarding them or returning them to the store where you bought them.
Lavergne Meat & Deli brand Breakfast Sausages recall
*Note that the image used above is for illustrative purposes only.
Various brands of Caffeinated Energy Drinks
Monster Energy drinks recalled by Health Canada.
Health Canada
Recalled Food: Note that all flavours of the following brands which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling have been recalled.
- 3D Alphaland
- 5 Hour
- Alani Nu
- AriZona RX Energy
- Bang
- Bob Ross
- C4
- Carabao
- Celsius
- Cocaine
- Dragonball Z
- Fast Twitch
- G Fuel
- Ghost
- InuYasha
- King Kongin
- Liquid Rage
- Mega Pachi
- Monster
- Mtn Dew Energy
- My Hero Academia
- Prime
- Raze Energy
- Ryse Fuel
- Shakura
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sting
- Toxic Rick
- Zoa
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, the affected products are being pulled from the marketplace due to "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements."
What You Need To Do: Health Canada recommends reporting any and all recalled energy drink products being sold to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Health Canada is also urging Canadian consumers to verify any and all food products purchased online and not assume that they meet Canadian requirements. Consumers can spot caffeinated energy drinks and mixes that do not meet Canada's food safety standards by checking the following standards provided by Health Canada:
- Caffeine level:The maximum allowed in Canada is 180 mg in a single-serving.
- Unilingual label: If the label is only in one language, or has no English or French on it, it means the product has not been produced for the Canadian market.
Produits Alimentaire Bouchard brand Lac St-Jean Tourtière
A typical Quebec tourtière.
Recalled Food:
- Produits Alimentaire Bouchard brand Lac St-Jean Tourtière | 800 g | Best Before: October 25, 2023
Recall Reason: The Produits Alimentaires Bouchard brand Lac St-Jean Tourtiere was recalled due to undeclared sulphites, per the Health Canada report.
What You Need To Do: According to Health Canada it is best to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Produits Alimentaire Bouchard brand Lac St-Jean Tourtiere recall
*Note that the image used above is for illustrative purposes only.
Lian Teng brand Enoki Mushroom
Lian Teng brand Enoki Mushroom
Health Canada
Recalled Food:
- Liam Teng Champignong Énoki | 200 g | UPC 4 892742 010425
Recall Reason: Per the recall warning, the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
What You Need To Do: If you ever believe that you've fallen ill due to a product that has been recalled, it's crucial to reach out to your healthcare provider for assistance, per Health Canada's recommendation. It's also a good idea to check your own inventory for any recalled items and, if you find any, do not use, consume, sell, serve, or distribute them. Instead, either throw these recalled products away or return them to the place where you originally bought them, Health Canada indicated.
Per the recall warning, it's best to note that even if food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes appears fine and doesn't smell spoiled, it can still make you sick. This contamination can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, a persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches, and neck stiffness, so it's vital to take these precautions seriously to protect your health.
Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Health Canada
Recalled Food:
- Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs | 680 g | Best Before: January 18, 2024
Recall Reason: Per Health Canada, "Compliments brand Buffalo Chicken Meatballs recalled due to undeclared soy."
What You Need To Do: The affected product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Health Canada recommends to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Paqui brand 2023 One Chip Challenge
Paqui brand 2023 One Chip Challenge
Health Canada
Recalled Food:
- Paqui 2023 One Chip Challenge | 6 g | UPC 8 10002 65040 6
Recall Reason: The Paqui One Chip Challenge is being recalled from the marketplace due to "reported adverse reactions," per Health Canada. This recall was triggered by the company and there have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
The CFIA and Health Canada are now conducting a food safety investigation, which could possibly lead to the recall of other products. The CFIA is currently verifying that the industry is properly removing the recalled Paqui One Chip Challenge product from the marketplace.
What You Should Do: Canadians are being asked by Health Canada to not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled chip product. If you think you have become sick from consuming the affected item, then Health Canada recommends contacting your healthcare provider.
Ararat brand Tahini
Recalled Food:
- Ararat brand Tahina | 600 g
Recall Reason: Per the Health Canada recall warning, the food recall notice issued on September 24, 2023, has been revised to incorporate supplementary distribution details. This new information was uncovered as part of the food safety investigation conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The product in question is being withdrawn from the market due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
What You Need To Do: The Health Canada recall page indicated that if you suspect that you may have fallen ill after consuming a recalled product, it is advisable to get in touch with your healthcare provider for guidance. Additionally, it is essential to proactively inspect your inventory for any recalled items and avoid their consumption, serving, sale, or distribution. Instead, promptly discard these recalled products, or, when feasible, return them to the point of purchase as a precautionary measure.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.