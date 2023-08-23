9 Of The Best Falafel Restaurants In & Around Montreal
Falafel and hummus. Name a more iconic duo.
A popular Middle Eastern dish, the falafel's exact geographical origins are murky, with many claiming that the iconic chickpea fritter first originated in Egypt, while others say that falafel started out in Turkey or Yemen. Although falafel's true origin story remains unknown, what we do know is that falafel is undeniably delicious and abundantly available in Montreal, and that's all that really matters.
Traditionally prepared with chickpea puree, parsley, garlic and a handful of spices including cumin and coriander, falafel is made by forming the chickpea mixture into small balls and frying them until they reach a perfect golden-brown consistency. With a crispy outside and a tender, steamy inside, falafel boasts a well-seasoned and flavourful mix that is often served in a warm, freshly baked pita with a medley of vibrant vegetables including mint, tomatoes and turnips, and tahini sauce. Done right, a falafel pita can reach an almost celestial state, with a balance of textures, flavours and smells that dramatically exceed the simplicity of the dish.
Not to mention it is an incredibly cheap eats option, with most falafel plates or sandwiches costing no more than $10 to $12.
Luckily, Montreal is home to loads of Middle Eastern restaurants that are notorious for their falafel. Although this list could reach epic proportions with the inclusion of the city's favourite Middle Eastern restaurants — such as Sumac, Ô Four, Damas and Mezzmiz — all of which serve up delicious falafel among a range of other dishes, we decided to stick with restaurants whose specialty is uniquely falafel, 'cause chickpea deserves the solo spotlight sometimes too.
Where the falafel line is drawn was a point of real contention on the MTL Blog team. The boundaries of this list were extremely difficult to narrow down, considering how many Montreal restaurants include falafel on their menus, and after many passionate discussions, some of our staff are no longer on speaking terms. Nevertheless, the public deserves to know where to get top-tier falafel in Montreal.
From quaint eateries in Lachine, and historic establishments in Saint-Laurent to ma and pop falafel shops in Laval, these are nine of the best falafel-first restaurants in and around Montreal.
Falafel St-Jacques
Where: 345 rue Str. Jacques, 1299 Rue Notre Dame,and 323 Chabanel O.
Why You Need To Go: This quaint counter serves up some pretty mean falafel, spicy or regular, but if you love a burst of flavour, Falafel St-Jacques' spicy sauce is what will bring your falafel from extraordinary to life-changing. Not to mention this is one of the few spots across Montreal that makes gluten-free laffa bread — this way everyone can enjoy a falafel-packed sandwich from this Lachine eatery.
Falafel Manie
Where: 2157, boul. Curé-Labelle, Laval
Why You Need To Go: Manie's falafel is so good they're converting folks into chickpea fritter lovers. "I usually don’t like falafel, BUT THIS PLACE OMG. The sandwiches are delicious, I ate so so good. And the prices are really low for what you get. Definitely recommend it," one reviewer wrote on Google. Considering Falafel Manie is one of the best spots for a traditional Egyptian style, where the inside of your falafel is a tad more green thanks to the added sprinkle of parsley and mint, then we aren't surprised that Manie managed to reel in another happy customer.
Panthère Verte
Where: 160 rue St. Viateur E.
Why You Need To Go: While La Panthère Verte hopes to inspire Montrealers to make more sustainable choices when eating out, it seems as if they are simply building an army of falafel-loving plant-based foodies, and we aren't mad about that one single bit. Whether you want your falafel in a fresh salad, in a warm sandwich or simply as is, this Montreal eatery has got you covered. Oh, and did we mention it's all organic, too?
Falafel Yoni
Where: 54 rue Saint-Viateur O., 4549 ave. Wellington and Marché Atwater
Why You Need To Go: Yoni, which quite literally translates to "gift of god" in Hebrew, makes falafels gifted from the heavens themselves. With three shops across Montreal, Yoni has been serving up falafel for years, and what started off as a way for shop owner Yoni Amir to satisfy his falafel cravings ended up turning into a chickpea empire.
Falafel Freiha
Where: 3858 boul. Perron, Laval
Why You Need To Go: This Laval falafel shop is not to be missed. Bechara Freiha and his wife Josephine have been making fresh Lebanese-style falafel for nearly 25 years at their tiny falafel corner on Boulevard Perron. Having already owned and operated seven falafel shops back in Lebanon, it's safe to say that the Freihas know a thing or two about making a mean chickpea ball.
Lefalafel
Where: 6245 boul. Decarie
Why You Need To Go: When you're here, make sure to grab a traditional falafel sandwich BUT it won't be just any traditional falafel sandwich when you're done with it. Lefalafel makes a notorious grilled eggplant, have 'em toss that into the sandwich, topped with a drizzle of extra tahini, and thank us later.
Falafel Avenue
Where: 2020 boul. Robert-Bourassa
Why You Need To Go: While the traditional falafel sandwich is a total must-try, Falafel Avenue upped the ante by introducing a falafel, pesto and cheese mix that has redefined the way in which falafels can be served. As someone who doesn't love to stray away from traditional falafel, I say "pass the pesto!"
Falafel Damas
Where: 1855 rue de Salaberry
Why You Need To Go: While falafel is usually rounded by hand and tossed into the oil as is, Falafel Damas is changing up the game every so slightly. This Montreal falafel spot is known for its falafel donuts. Yes, falafel donuts. While these are by no means a sweet treat, you can find perfectly shaped holes at the centre of every falafel, which really helps get the tahini in there.
Falafel Abou Hanna
Where: 4746 boul. Saint-Jean, Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Why You Need To Go: Folks in the West Island also deserve some falafel goodness, and they've got it here. Located in the Greendale 'hood of Pierrefonds, Falafel Abou Hanna, which actually means "father of Hanna" is known for its crispy and crunchy falafel. Eat at the resto and you'll get a massive plate of falafel fillings including tomatoes, mint, turnips, and pickled green chillies along with heaps of hummus and pita, and you've got yourself a falafel feast.