7 Of The Best Montreal Views You Need To See At Least Once
More than just a pretty skyline. 🏞️🌆
Visitors flock to Montreal's well-known lookouts like the Belvédère Kondiaronk and Saint Joseph's Oratory. But, there are lesser-known viewpoints also worth your attention. The city is filled with unique spots that provide a different look at its buildings, streets, and the St. Lawrence River.
Some locations on Mount Royal, away from the regular tourist traffic, offer a clear and sprawling view of the city — and not just the famed Montreal skyline. Now, with trees shifting from green to red and gold, it's the ideal time to get a higher perspective. You can spot a mix of rooftops set against the backdrop of changing autumn leaves. For both locals and visitors alike, here are some of the best off-the-beaten-path views that offer a fresh look at Montreal:
Belvédère Outremont
Where: 1J4, chem. de Polytechnique
Cost: Free
Reason to go: Belvédère Outremont is Montreal's underrated gem for sunset chasers. Unlike the crowded main Mount Royal lookout, Outremont offers a quieter, more peaceful experience. It's less frequented by tourists, which means fewer interruptions and more space to enjoy the view. The trails are scenic and perfect for biking or walking, but note that car access is restricted. Most find their way in through adjacent cemetery gates, or by taking a longer route from Decelles road. The effort is worth it – you get a clear, unobstructed view of Montreal's northern side. The sunset from this spot? Simply unmatched in the city. And if you visit in the Fall, the nearby cemetery showcases a vibrant display of foliage. With cozy seating spots, like rocks and benches, sprinkled around, it's the perfect blend of nature, view, and quiet.
Frédéric-Back Park
Where: 2345, rue Jarry Est
Cost: Free
Reason to go: This Saint-Michel park is a hidden gem for those seeking a unique view. Located on a former quarry and dumping site, its distinct landscape provides an elevated perspective of the city and wide open skies, making it an ideal spot to catch the golden hour. There are quirky sculptures that offer an interactive element for visitors to climb but also capture the day's fading light during sundown. Adding to the park's intrigue are the sci-fi spheres scattered throughout. They aren't decorative; they actively collect and manage biogas emissions from the landfill below. When night arrives, they light up, creating an otherwordly glowing spectacle.
Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Lookout
Where: 400, rue Saint-Paul Est
Cost: $14/adult; $7/student
Reason to go: Situated where the city's first settlers arrived, this lesser-known Old Montreal lookout offers a firsthand glimpse into Montreal's beginnings. With a ticket to the Marguerite Bourgeoys Museum, visitors can access the lookout on the chapel's tower. You'll get clear views of the Old Port, downtown, and the historic district await. It's a different perspective, away from the usual crowded spots. Along with the lookout, the same ticket lets you into the Salle de la Mer, a historically significant room since the 19th century with impressive stained-glass windows.
Escarpment Path Lookouts
Where: Near the top of steps from Olmsted Rd.
Cost: Free
Reason to go: Starting at the Peel entrance to Mount Royal Park, you'll face a long staircase. While it's tempting to head straight to the Mount Royal Chalet, the real gem is about two-thirds of the way up. There's a secondary staircase on the right that leads you to the Escarpment Path. The trail may not have clear signage, but it's the only detour from the main staircase. If you take it, you'll be treated to three different lookouts, each offering unique vantage points of East Montreal. The third one is the best and offers incredible views of the Olympic Stadium and Saint Lawrence River.
Summit Circle
Where: 36 Summit Cir, Westmount, QC
Cost: Free
Reason to go: This underrated viewpoint offers a unique perspective of Montreal, both from a mid-mountain park and a higher vantage point if you're up for a short trek. As you marvel at the view of downtown, the nearby mansions add an interesting architectural touch. There are also arrows that highlight significant landmarks. Compared to the busier spots around Mount Royal, Summit Circle offers a quieter, yet equally impressive view, especially when the sky is crystal clear or illuminated by city lights at night. It's the ideal spot for a low-key observation where you can enjoy a peaceful moment without a crowd.
Note: The site is under temporary construction and set to reopen on October 7.
Port of Montreal Tower
Where: 200, rue de la Commune
Cost: $15/adult
Reason to go: On the 13th floor of this new Old Port landmark, visitors are greeted with a stunning, nearly 360-degree view of Montreal through floor-to-ceiling windows. As your eyes wander, markers guide you to iconic landmarks like Habitat 67, Silo No. 5, and Place Ville-Marie. But this lookout offers more than just breathtaking skyline sights. You can also play with the augmented reality screens. U nique blue spheres, each representing a landmark, transform when you hold them up to the screens. Above, large blue globes dangle, chiming musical notes as they detect motion, adding an auditory dimension to the whole experience. If you're brave enough, there's a glass bottom floor that offers some of the highest vantage points in the area.
Jacques Cartier Bridge
Where: 134, rue Jacques-Cartier Bridge
Cost: Free
Reason to go: This iconic bridge is more than just a passage across the water; it's a prime spot for views of Montreal. With dedicated lanes for walking and cycling, visitors can pause to take in the expansive cityscape. At sunset, the views of the open sky and the warm glow cast on the city are unparalleled. Add a cool breeze and the sight of motorized boats lighting up the waters, and you have a photographer's dream. While many are drawn here during fireworks season, it's impressive year-round. It's a popular spot among cyclists, and the uphill walk can be a bit challenging, but the panoramic views more than make up for the effort.