This Montreal Hotel's Grand Reopening Reveals Cozy Nordic Nooks & A View Like No Other
A breath of fresh air, literally. 🌇✨️
While most Montreal hotels have shut the (sliding) door on balcony rooms, the Hôtel de l'Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) has two floors of accommodation that give guests their own outdoor retreat.
If you're all about embracing that fresh Montreal air with a side of skyline and stunning views, this might just be the place to bookmark for your next staycation.
A sunlit room at the Hôtel ITHQ.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Apart from the obvious appeal of sipping your morning coffee on a balcony overlooking the city, there's the unique experience of being served by the industry's next top professionals.
Hôtel ITHQ is connected to Quebec's renowned hospitality school, setting the gold standard in service. That means guests check in for a night's stay and get a front-row seat to the future of Quebec's tourism industry.
"Staying here means you're supporting the next generation of hotel workers and helping passionate students get even better," Hôtel ITHQ front desk supervisor Mariane Lapierre told MTL Blog.
A hotel balcony overlooking the Plateau and Mount Royal.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The hotel, which closed during the pandemic, reopened on October 4 after significant renovations. The changes were both cosmetic and purposeful, breathing new life into the establishment.
In a move toward sustainability, the hotel has incorporated eco-friendly amenities like glass bottles in fridges, water-saving taps, and a unique recycling program for unfinished soap. The paneledcork floors bring an aesthetic edge but also functionally insulate sound.
Guests are treated to local products, from bathroom toiletries to Camellia Sinensis tea stocked in the mini kitchen. The commitment to local businesses extends to the mattresses sourced from Trois-Rivières and handmade furniture custom-designed for the hotel. In a refreshing touch, 85 Quebec artists have their works displayed, and guests can purchase the pieces directly from the wall via a QR code during their stay.
Someone holds up a "do not disturb" sign in a hallway with blue river-like carpeting and blue ceiling.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The design of the hotel speaks to the spirit of Quebec. Blue carpeting and ceilings in hallways mirror the province's skies and waterways, while white walls give a gallery feel. Even the elevators aren’t spared a touch of artistic elegance, plated with artwork by iconic Canadian artist, Claude Théberge.
Rooms have been designed with a nod to the comforting Nordic style, a gentle nod to Quebec's winters. Fortunately, the double insulation and extra glass encasement on balconies ensure guests remain warm during snowy season and cool during the summer. Thoughtful touches like eucalyptus scents and strategically placed mirrors add a touch of luxury and spaciousness.
The living and dining area of a suite.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
Pricing ranges from around $250 for a standard queen to $500 for suites, complete with living and dining areas. The hotel also offers prestige rooms with a built-in office, perfect for remote work sessions.
Four rooms are designed with wheelchair users in mind, ensuring the breathtaking views and full hotel experience are universal. No corner is cut short; from the spacious, accessible bathrooms to ergonomic room layouts ensuring ease of movement.
The hotel also welcomes furry companions with open arms. Dedicated pet-friendly rooms ensure even four-legged friends enjoy a comfortable Montreal stay.
The entrance to Hôtel ITHQ near Sherbrooke metro station.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
For budget-conscious travellers, the start of the year offers the most affordable rates. However, summer guests get the added spectacle of viewing fireworks displays right from their beds.
With Hôtel ITHQ's new upgrades and commitment to training the next generation of hospitality professionals, Montrealers have a prime spot to experience both comfort and the city's evolving hotel landscape.
Hôtel ITHQ
Where: 399, rue de Rigaud