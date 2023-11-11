8 Of The Best Places To Pamper Yourself In Montreal
Self-care is health care. 🧘🏻♀️
As the sun sets sooner this winter, bringing on seasonal affective disorder for many, it's more important than ever to show our minds and our bodies more love. Montreal has tons of options to embrace a slower pace of life, give yourself some TLC, and take time to indulge in some of life's sweetest pleasures.
Here are some of the best ways to show yourself some self-care in Montreal:
Step aboard Old Montreal's floating spa
Price: Varies depending on package
When: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday to Sunday 8:40 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: Enter at rue McGill and rue de la Commune Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing quite as iconic as spending a day aboard Bota Bota, Montreal's floating spa overlooking Old Montreal. After spending the day exploring the water circuits and/or getting a massage, you can indulge in the onboard restaurant, La Traversée, which offers a collection of plates, snacks, beverages, and desserts. Foodie packages are available, combining self-care services and meals.
Visit NDG's facial spa
Price: Varies depending on the package
When: See website for reservations
Address: 3859, boul. Decarie, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Your face can show exactly how you're feeling and that includes when you're stressed. Aixa's is a facial spa that offers a variety of services, including buccal (which goes all the way from the gums to the hands) and gua sha (a traditional Chinese medicine practice used on the skin on key areas of the face). All facial treatments include massage of décolletage, shoulders, neck, ears, and head and are safe for those who are pregnant. Body treatments are also available, including lymphatic, therapeutic, and madero body sculpt.
Experience Laval's scalp spa
Price: Varies depending on package
When: See website for reservations
Address: 3177, boul. Levesque Ouest, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: You've probably seen the new trend of Japanese scalp spas popping up all over the place. Atelier Leelo Glam is based in Laval and offers a collection of services dedicated to giving your scalp a little TLC. If the head massage at the hairdresser is your favourite part of getting your hair done or you love when people brush your hair, this place is for you. Sessions include a consultation, dry brush, head massage, sink treatments, and more.
Try a new workout class
Where: 370, rue des Seigneurs, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's no secret that moving your body is one of the best and most important things you can do to take care of yourself. Montreal has a wide range of workout classes to try to help get your heart rate up and some that help get out of your comfort zone. Instead of simply pilates, you can try jump pilates. It won't just push your body to the limit, but your mind too.
Try the men's only sauna house
Price: Starting at $21
When: Monday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: 3963, ave. Coloniale, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Wellness and self-care aren't just for women — men deserve pampering too! Bain Colonial is the city's first spa house dedicated to men and is home to the only real natural stone steam system in all of Montreal. It also offers a dry sauna, a wet sauna, a whirlpool, two outdoor terraces, and massages.
Enjoy a staycation at this popular Old Montreal hotel
Price: $170 per person
When: See website for reservations
Address: 421, rue Saint-Vincent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is a popular winter getaway spot for non-locals, but why can't Montrealers enjoy some warm, luxurious hospitality in one of the most glamorous neighbourhoods in the city? William Gray Hotel blends Montreal's old-school elegance and historical ambiance with its modernity and chic way of life. The Winter Getaway package embodies just how nobody embraces winter quite like Montrealers. The package includes a discounted stay for two people, two ice skate rentals with access to the ice ring in Old Montreal, a bottle of wine in the room, and 15% off the spa.
Treat yourself to good food
Price: $105 for 5 services; $135 for 8 services
When: From 8 p.m. daily
Address: 1595, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For foodies, anyone into the finer things in life, or simply someone looking to try something new, treat yourself to a tasting menu at Bouillon Bilk, considered of Montreal's top restaurants. Minimalist and understated, the food speaks volumes to the passion and skill of the team. The menu uses the freshest ingredients to exude elegance, flavour, and creativity. Bouillon Bilk offers either a five-service or an eight-service tasting menu, with the option to add five wine pairings for the perfect accompaniment.
Sip tea at one of Montreal's premier high-tea experiences
Price: Starting at $49 per person (maximum six people per table)
When: Available every day from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Address: Ritz Carlton, 1228, rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Ritz-Carlton Montreal's High Tea is more than just sipping tea and nibbling on pastries and finger sandwiches. It's a Montreal tradition dating back to 1912. Located in one of the world's most prestigious hotel brands, the high tea experience is just as fancy as expected. The service includes a collection of pastries from the in-house team, a choice of latté or tea, scones with homemade Devonshire cream, and jams and finger sandwiches on homemade bread.