Travellers Ranked The Best Hotels In Canada & 9 Quebec Stays Shine On The List
Ever wonder where seasoned travellers rest their heads?
Canada's top hotels have been crowned. The 2023 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best awards from Tripadvisor spotlight the best 25 hotels in the country that provide extraordinary experiences, as recounted in countless glowing reviews by guests themselves. Among this year's selection, Quebec has emerged as a hospitality heavyweight, with nine hotels earning a spot on the prestigious ranking.
It's a resource for those seeking a local getaway, planning to book a memorable stay for a loved one, or simply dreaming of their next luxurious retreat. After all, fewer than one per cent of the nearly eight million properties on Tripadvisor can claim the honour.
Here are the best hotels in Quebec, among the highest-rated in Canada, that have captured the hearts of travellers:
Stonehaven Le Manoir
Where: 40, chem. du Lac des Sables, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, QC
Reason to go: Le Stonehaven Manoir, located in the heart of Quebec's Laurentians and ranked fourth on TripAdvisor's list of Canada's top hotels, offers a luxurious retreat for travelers. The hotel is known for its high-quality building materials, carefully chosen antique furniture, and elegant chandeliers. An Italian garden in the interior courtyard provides a stunning view of Lac-des-Sables, enhancing the hotel's refined architectural design. Guests can enjoy a sophisticated culinary experience led by Chef Marc-Antoine Lacasse, who is celebrated for his artful cuisine.
Le Mount Stephen
Where: 1440, rue Drummond, Montreal QC
Reason to go: Le Mount Stephen holds the number six position on TripAdvisor's best hotels in Canada list, impressing with its historical mansion at the front and modern tower in the back. The hotel's interiors combine classic elegance with contemporary style, offering advanced amenities and high-tech comforts. It's a favourite for dog owners due to its pet-friendly approach. Guests also consistently rate the on-site spa with five stars for its excellent services.
OTL Gouverneur Sherbrooke
Where: 3131, rue King Ouest, Sherbrooke, QC
Reason to go: Number nine in Canada's top hotels, guests are greeted with warm, bright rooms that have the latest technology, including multifunction iPads, 50-inch TVs, quiet central air conditioning, and Nespresso coffee machines. The hotel offers a personalized full breakfast, self-service wine dispensers, a professional gym, an oversized indoor pool, and complimentary high-speed internet. It's also home to Boefish, a trendy New York and Athens-inspired restaurant, and PAUS Spa Experience, an urban spa offering a thermal experience and premium treatments and massages.
Rooms range from the Superior, with its natural wood furniture and generous windows, to the Premium rooms that include spa thermal facility access. The Executive Suite is a luxurious choice for special events, featuring a meeting space, a separate bedroom, a living area, a dining counter, and a lavish bathroom.
Monsieur Jean - Hôtel Particulier
Where: 2, rue Pierre-Olivier-Chauveau, Québec, QC
Reason to go: Monsieur Jean - Hôtel Particulier, holding the eleventh spot on Canada's best hotels list, offers high-quality suites in the historic district of Quebec City. The accommodations include kitchenettes, king-size beds, and heated ceramic floors for maximum comfort. Some suites also come with private outdoor terraces to take in the surrounding excitement of Old Quebec. Guests have direct access to the city's main attractions, restaurants, and shops.
The hotel features a lively lobby with a piano, a shared workspace, a library, and board games, all with unique decor, including tiger head motifs on furniture and striped bed frames.
Auberge Saint-Antoine
Where: 8, rue Saint-Antoine, Québec, QC
Reason to go: Auberge Saint-Antoine stands out as the #13 hotel in Canada, located in the heart of Quebec City's historic district. Suites in the historic Hunt House offer a nod to the past with original wood details, while the main building presents a sleeker, contemporary option. Each room is equipped with comfortable bedding, a mini bar, and a coffee maker for a home-like feel. Guests can unwind in bathrooms with heated floors and tubs for soaking. Some suites also feature private terraces.
The hotel hosts a weekend Afternoon Tea service, a Health Club with a sauna and gym, and offers a range of body treatments. A meal at the on-site Chez Muffy restaurant provides a farm-to-fork experience, with ingredients sourced from the hotel's own farm and prepared by skilled chefs.
Hotel 71
Where: 71, rue Saint-Pierre, Québec, QC
Reason to go: Located on the upper floors, the classic+ rooms offer a grand view of the surrounding cityscape, along with the comfort of approximately 200 square feet of living space and premium bedding. The hotel elevates the standard amenities by offering Occitane en Provence luxury products and Italian showers with chic glass partitions.
There's a unique self-service wine and spirits dispensers located in the lobby. Nearby is the hotel's Italian Espresso Lounge on the Lobby Level ensuring that a perfect cup of coffee is available at any time. The on-site boutique allows guests to take a piece of their experience home, whether it's local products or even the comfortable bedding and mattresses from their rooms.
Hotel Nelligen
Where: 106, rue Saint-Paul Ouest, Montreal, QC
Reason to go: This Old Montreal establishment ranked as the 16th best hotel in the country, owing to its strategic location and luxurious amenities. The hotel's rooms and suites provide a range of views, from the entrance atrium full of plants and an indoor fountain to the streets of the old city. For a touch of indulgence, you can opt for rooms with jetted tubs or multi-jet rainfall showers.
Each room is stocked with Le Labo bath amenities, comfortable cotton robes, and high-tech perks like a 47” HDTV and Bluetooth speaker. The hotel also offers services like twice-daily housekeeping and in-room dining.
The on-site Méchant Boeuf Bar-Brasserie offers quality aged beef and is a local favourite for happy hour. The Terrasse Nelligan provides panoramic views and is an ideal spot for summer dining. Meanwhile, NELLi Café offers a more casual setting for a coffee or a quick bite throughout the day.
Hôtel Place d'Armes Old Montreal
Where: 55, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Reason to go: Directly across from the Notre-Dame Basilica, the hotel's neoclassical buildings set the stage for an opulent retreat that includes a full-service spa, a state-of-the-art gym, versatile meeting spaces, and a rooftop terrace offering sweeping views of the city.
The on-site Brasserie 701 transports you to the golden era of Paris with its delectable brunch menu. Kyo Bar brings the energy of an Izakaya and the intimacy of a sushi bar, complete with Montreal’s largest sake list.
For relaxation, the hotel's Rainspa offers a 3,000 sq. ft. sanctuary renowned for its hammam and private rooms where guests can indulge in treatments in eucalyptus vapour. The spa's extensive services, including a dedicated mani-pedi salon, ensure a complete rejuvenation of body and spirit.
The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal
Where: 1228, rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montreal, QC
Reason to go: This award-winning Montreal hotel is celebrated as the only AAA Five Diamond Hotel in Quebec, with a heritage that dates back to 1912. It's an iconic destination for travellers seeking a premier stay in the city.
Guests can indulge in the culinary excellence of Maison Boulud, where locally sourced ingredients meet French gastronomy, or partake in the celebrated Afternoon Tea in the Palm Court, surrounded by historical details from the early 20th century. Wellness is prioritized with a spa that offers advanced treatments and an indoor saltwater pool that presents panoramic views of the Montreal skyline.