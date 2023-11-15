British TikTokers Tried Tim Hortons For The First Time & Their Reaction Is A Total Mood (VIDEO)
It's safe to say the loved every bit of it.
It goes without saying that Tim Hortons is one of the most quintessential Canadian restaurants around and when tourists visit the true north, a visit to Timmies is without a doubt necessary.
Well, Will Young — a British TikTok creator who goes by Farmer Will on the social media platform along with his girlfriend Jessie Wynter, touched down in Canada, Toronto to be specific, for a winter holiday and the duo tried Tim Hortons for the very first time.
"We're in Toronto and we're going to try Tim Hortons," Young said in his video. "We've been told this is the place to get a coffee," he said. And he isn't wrong.
Winter also chimed in saying that she'd also heard the coffee was really good and couldn't contain how excited she was to try it. Upon walking into the restaurant, Young and Wynter both noted how many menu options there were, panning the camera over to the window of sweet treats.
We are trying different things in Toronto, and ofc we had to try out Tim Hortons and loved it. Any other places let us know!
The two ended up getting an oat milk latte, a box of Timbits, an apple fritter, and a chicken wrap.
Jessie gave a sip of her oat milk latte a go first, and it's safe to say she loved it. "Thumbs up from me!" she said. "Really yummy."
Will, who you may also recognize from the hit reality dating series, Love Island, also took a sip of his drink, which also had a "cheeky shot of vanilla," he said. Overall verdict? Approved. "That's good coffee that," he said enthusiastically and in the most British way possible.
They got a random selection of Timbits and gave the birthday Timbit a taste first. "I love that," Wynter said. Will then gave the chocolate Timbit a try, declaring it the best of the bunch. "Mmm, this one is so good," he said. The "dough balls" were so good that Wynter couldn't help but compare them to Krispy Kreme.
Last on the couple's Tim Hortons adventure was the chicken wrap.
The wrap was easily their favourite and Young's reaction was proof of just that. "Mmm! It was the chicken and bacon and ranch…unbelievable," he said. While the two only had one wrap, it seems as if the single chicken bacon ranch wrap was enough for Wynter to declare that "all the wraps here [Tim Hortons] are so yummy." Nevertheless, she wasn't wrong…at all.