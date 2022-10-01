Canada Is Getting A New Coin & The Toonie Will Commemorate A Major Hockey Moment (PHOTOS)
King Charles' face will not be on it.
Canada is getting a brand new toonie commemorating a historic hockey moment — and no King Charles III's face will not be on it, but Queen Elizabeth's will. The Royal Canadian Mint announced on September 28 that a new $2 coin will be launched and later circulated across Canada to celebrate Team Canada's "triumph" over Team USSR in the 1972 Summit Series.
"In 1972 Team Canada helped inspire a generation of Canadians," said Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. "This new circulation coin may be a small token, but I hope—fifty years later—that it might help to inspire another."
The moment was certainly a proud one for Canada — who was crowned as "the true world champion of hockey," according to the Mint and will serve as a reminder of what can be accomplished when Canadians come together all in the name of hockey.
The new coin features a design by Canadian artist Joel Kimmel with an inner core of Team Canada players on the ice with "The Series" and "50 Years" written on it. The observe of the coin will still feature the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.
According to the Royal Canadian Mint, three million coins have been minted, of which two million feature a fully coloured inner core. "These exciting new coins will gradually reach Canadians through their change as bank branches and business replenish their inventories of $2 circulation coins," the Mint said.
A number of collector coins will also be made available for purchase highlighting the historic hockey anniversary. The sale of these collector coins will be donated to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.
