Canada Has A New $50 Coin Made Of Pure Gold & It's Gleaming (PHOTOS)
The gold was sourced from Newmont's Éléonore mine in Québec.
The Royal Canadian Mint has rolled out a brand new $50 bullion coin and it's made up of 99.99% pure gold.
The 2023 $50 1-ounce 99.99%Pure Gold Maple Leaf Single-Source Mine bullion coin is entirely made up of gold from Newmont's Éléonore mine in Northern Québec and has been "expertly refined by the Mind under a rigorous segregation protocol," the Royal Canadian Mint said in a press release.
Considering the continuing market demand for "greater transparency about the origins of precious metals," and to showcase an ever-evolving repertoire of impressive coins, the Mint partnered with one of the world's leading gold producers, Newmont Corporation, to create this gleaming coin sourced from a single mine.
The 2023 $50 1 ounce 99.99%Pure Gold Maple Leaf Single-Source Mine bullion coin.The Royal Canadian Mint.
The reverse of the newest single-source mined pure gold coin features a detailed engraving of Walter Ott's Sugar Maple Leaf, which stands as the hallmark of the Mint's Maple Leaf family of bullion coins. Surrounding the central design are precisely machined radial lines for added elegance. The coin also incorporates robust security features, including a micro-engraved maple leaf-shaped security mark with the number "23" (denoting the year of issue) and Bullion DNATM technology to ensure authenticity and safeguard against counterfeiting.
It then comes in credit card-style packaging with a certificate of purity and authenticity, signed by the Mint's Chief Assayer, and will be available through official bullion distributors.
The 2023 $50 1 ounce 99.99%Pure Gold Maple Leaf Single-Source Mine bullion coin.The Royal Canadian Mint.
The President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, Marie Lemay assured Canadians that the gold was sourced in accordance with Canadian protocol. "We adhere to high standards for responsibly sourcing the gold and silver we refine," Lemay said. "With this new single mine coin, made of directly traceable gold from Newmont's Éléonore mine to our gold refinery in Ottawa, we are demonstrating continued excellence in terms of precious metal sourcing, refining and manufacturing."
Although no specific release date for the special $50 coin has been announced, the Royal Canadian Mint said that the "special gold bullion coin will soon be available through the Mint's network of official bullion distributors."
Note that bullion coins are not directly sold to the public with the exception of limited offerings at the Mint's Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
