The Most Beautiful Currencies In The World Were Ranked & Canada (Obviously) Made The List
Many claim our bank notes smell like maple syrup.
Canada is known for its many beautiful features including stunning landscapes, delicious food scenes, sexy accents, and of course, gorgeous people. But one other thing that also stands out is our money.
In fact, the Canadian currency was recently listed as one of the most beautiful in the world, and considering our roster of banknotes includes loads of colour and design, it's no surprise we are among the most appealing currencies across the globe.
Remitly, an international money transfer service highlighted the 11 Most Beautiful World Currencies with some of the most elaborate banknote designs. "While some countries keep their currency design simple, others go the extra mile. In fact, some nations can even boast their banknotes and coins as everyday works of art. At Remitly, we’re experts in international money transfers, and we wanted to take a closer look at some currencies our customers use across the globe."
In the number one spot was Brazil's colourful currency. Known as the Brazilian real, the notes feature the personification of Brazil and its government with a young woman wearing a crown of bay leaves on one side, and the country's most notable fauna on the reverse.
Uganda landed in the second spot thanks to its intricate designs, which include Ugandan mat patterns, a map of the country, the Nile River, and Uganda’s Independence Monument.
The Malaysian, Mexican, and South African currencies made up the remainder of the top five most beautiful currencies in the world.
So, where did Canada fall on the list?
The Canadian dollar managed to secure ninth on the list. "The Canadian dollar deserves special attention for not just its visual design, but also its material. Beginning in 2011, the Bank of Canada switched completely from paper banknotes to synthetic polymer — many other countries have only switched one or a few denominations," Remitly said.
Not to mention our currency is known to smell like maple syrup. Although the Bank of Canada debunked this myth, insisting that it has not added a scent, maple or otherwise, to any of the new plastic bills, it's still fun to scratch and sniff the maple leaf on a Canadian bank note and get subtle hints of…something alright.
Wondering which other countries made the cut? Here's the complete top 11 of the most beautiful world currencies:
- Brazil
- Uganda
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- South Africa
- Argentina
- India
- Nigeria
- Canada
- Switzerland
- Honduras
