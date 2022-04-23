The Canada-US Border Vaccination Requirement For Canadian Travellers Has Been Extended
Planning a trip to the United States soon? It's best to brush up on some updated rules. The vaccination measures set in place at the Canada-US border have since been extended by the American government for Canadian travellers.
On April 21, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the United States would be officially extending the temporary vaccine requirement for non-American travellers heading to the US by land or port entry.
REMINDER: @DHSgov requires non-U.S. travelers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at U.S.-Canada borders to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request.https://twitter.com/CBP/status/1517134817074335750\u00a0\u2026— U.S. Embassy Ottawa (@U.S. Embassy Ottawa) 1650564622
"Beginning today [April 21, 2022] the Department of Homeland Security will extend temporary requirements of non-US travellers entering the US via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at US borders with Canada and Mexico to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination," the US Customs and Border Protection tweeted out.
So, what exactly does this mean for Canadians planning a trip to the United States via land border? Well, Canadian travellers must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination upon request in order to enter our neighbouring country.
The decision to extend the temporary vaccine requirement was made in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several other federal agencies, the DHS stated.
The DHS also said that non-US travellers entering the United States via land or ferry entry will need to verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status, provide proof of vaccination status upon request, and provide all necessary and relevant documents requested by the US Customs and Border Protection including a valid passport.
COVID-19 testing is not required to enter the United States via land or ferry entry, the DHS said.
