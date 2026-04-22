This budget airline is coming back to Montreal with flights to Vancouver for less than $160

It's basically cheaper than driving.

​A plane in flight.

A Flair plane in flight.

Flair Airlines
Contributor

Flying out of Montreal without paying Air Canada or WestJet prices has always been a bit of a challenge. That could change a little this summer.

Flair Airlines is coming back to Montreal, and if a trip out west has been on your mind, the timing is pretty good.

The Canadian budget carrier announced its return to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) after pulling out of the market in 2024. At the time, Flair had been operating seasonal routes to Fort Lauderdale and Cancún but chose not to renew them in 2025. This time around, the focus is different: instead of sun destinations, Flair is returning with domestic routes at competitive prices.

Flights between Montreal and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) are already available and running almost daily, with daily service kicking in from June 18 through September 15. Return flights from Vancouver to Montreal run on a similar schedule.

Montreal-Vancouver flights with Flair Airlines

One-way fares start at $159, pending government approval, but if you've flown Flair before you know that number comes with some fine print. The airline operates on an à la carte model, meaning the base fare covers very little and extras are charged separately. You pay for what you want and nothing else.

There are four travel bundles to choose from:

  • Essential (+$0): Personal item that fits under the seat only. No carry-on, no checked bag, no seat selection, no flexibility.
  • Light (+$70.29 per person): Personal item, carry-on up to 10 kg, and Flair Express access for faster airport processing.
  • Plus (+$113.04 per person): Everything in Light, plus a checked bag up to 23 kg.
  • Pro (+$151.03 per person): The full package, personal item, carry-on, checked bag, free change flexibility, and priority boarding.

You can also skip the bundles entirely and add extras individually. Seat selection is optional and runs between $22 and $52, depending on location, with higher prices for seats with extra legroom or positions toward the front of the plane.

As always with airfare, prices can shift day to day based on demand, so if you see a fare you like, it's worth jumping on it.

Flights start at $159 one-way (pending government approval). Fares can fluctuate from day to day depending on supply and demand.

You can book directly at flairairlines.com.

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