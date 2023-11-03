Quebec Residents Can Receive Financial Payments From These Benefits & Credits In November
With the current surge in inflation, the increasing cost of living is taking a toll on many Canadians. However, there are specific financial assistance programs that can provide some relief, particularly for residents of Quebec.
Several provincial benefits and credits are scheduled to be distributed throughout November 2023 These financial programs, which include the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP), Solidarity Tax Credit and other public-sector pension plans, among others, can recur both annually or serve as one-time payments. Nevertheless, these Quebec credits and benefits can provide essential support, particularly for low-income households.
So, being aware of when these payments and whether you're eligible for them can make a significant difference during these challenging times. Here are the four benefits and credits that you could be eligible for and the dates the payments are set to go out.
Quebec Pension Plan (QPP)
The Québec Pension Plan (QPP) is a mandatory public insurance program designed for individuals aged 18 and older, whose yearly earnings from employment exceed $3,500. Its primary objective is to offer fundamental financial security to individuals who have been employed in Québec and their dependents in the case of retirement, death, or disability, per Revenu Quebec.
For those who collect monthly, the pension will generally be paid on the last working day of the month.
Payment Date: November 30, 2023
Public-Sector Pension Plans (RREGOP, PPMP)
According to Retraite Quebec, for those who collect and opt for direct deposit, the public-sector retirement pension will be paid on the 15th of each month for the rest of your life. If the 15th falls on a weekend or statutory holiday, your pension will be paid on the preceding business day. If you opted for payment by cheque, the cheque will be issued no later than 48 hours before that date.
Payment Date: November 15, 2023
Family Allowance
Family Allowance payment "provides financial assistance to all eligible families with one or more dependent children under the age of 18 living with them," per the Quebec government. In the case of a birth in Québec, no application is required to receive Family Allowance payments. The child is automatically signed up for the Family Allowance measure when the birth is declared to the Directeur de l'état civil.
The amount of the Family Allowance payment varies for each family. It is determined based on the following factors:
- the number of dependent children under the age of 18 living with the beneficiary
- the number of children in shared custody
- the family income (the combined total of both spouses' incomes)
- the type of family (single-parent or two-parent)
Solidarity Tax Credit
Should you qualify for the solidarity tax credit, Revenu Quebec will issue a notice of determination specifying the credit amount for the period spanning from July 2023 to June 2024, along with the relevant factors considered in the calculation. The frequency of payment will be determined by the credit amount:
- If the credit amounts to $240 or less, it will be disbursed as a single payment in July 2023.
- If the credit falls between $241 and $799, it will be distributed in quarterly installments, with payments in July and October 2023, and January and April 2024.
- If the credit surpasses $800, it will be paid out in monthly installments, covering the period from July 2023 to June 2024.
