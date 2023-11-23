Canada's Best Employers Of 2024 Were Ranked & These Canadian Companies Made The Cut
They have happy workers and cool perks. 🏙️
As young professionals navigate an evolving job market, finding the right employer can be a game-changer. This year, a hundred Canadian companies have emerged for creating exceptional workplaces. That means competitive salaries, inclusive cultures, flexible work arrangements, and innovative benefits that prioritize employee well-being.
Canada's Top 100 Employers, the annual ranking of the corporate world by Mediacorp, is your guide to the companies that have been found to take the best care of their employees.
What makes a top 100 employer?
Any employer in the country, regardless of size or sector, can throw their hat in the ring for the ranking, as long as they have their main office or principal business in Canada.
Companies are evaluated across eight key areas: workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial, and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.
The evaluation prioritizes companies that are successful in their fields and are also leading the way in ensuring employee happiness and development.
The evolution of workplaces in Canada
Organizers of the competition, note a shift towards stability and agility in the post-pandemic workplace. The winning companies are those that have listened to their employees' needs and invested in them. That includes offering more time off, increasing flexibility, and enhancing mental health and well-being benefits.
"What sets the best employers apart is a desire to understand what their people want and need, and invest in those things. They're saying, we're going to offer more -- we're going to increase time off, increase flexibility, and improve benefits for mental health," said Kristina Leung, managing editor for Mediacorp, which is behind the ranking.
Many companies are now merging various types of leave – like sick days, personal days, and vacation – allowing employees to take time off as needed. Some have even introduced concepts of "unlimited" leave.
"This generation would rather have more time off than more pay," said Leung.
A prime example of the new approach is CAE Inc. from Montreal, which has embraced flexible working hours and acknowledged the changing dynamics of office versus home working. They've found that giving employees more control over their work schedules not only boosts morale but can also lead to increased productivity.
"In the past, it was all about being in the office five days a week," said CAE chief people officer Bob Lockett. "I think that ship has sailed and it'll probably never return again."
CAE has empowered its teams to decide their own working schedules, with a hybrid approach of two to three days in the office becoming increasingly popular. This flexibility is not just about employee satisfaction; it also responds to inflation, rising costs and broader economic changes.
"Has the cost of labour increased? Absolutely. Do we have to increase wages to stay competitive? Absolutely. It's just a fact of life," Lockett said.
Canada's top 100 employers
The 100 companies are more than just successful businesses. They are trailblazers in employee satisfaction and workplace innovation, setting the standard for what a great employer should be in 2024 and beyond.
Here are the 2024 winners of Canada's Top 100 Employers:
- ABB Canada
- Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN
- Adobe Systems Canada Inc.
- Agriculture Financial Services Corporation / AFSC
- ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P.
- AstraZeneca Canada Inc.
- Bank of Canada
- BASF Canada Inc.
- Bayer Inc.
- BC Public Service
- BDO Canada LLP
- Bell Canada
- Boston Consulting Group of Canada Limited
- British Columbia Investment Management Corp. / BCI
- Business Development Bank of Canada
- CAE Inc.
- Canada Energy Regulator
- Canadian National Railway Company
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City / CPKC
- Carleton University
- Cascades Canada Inc.
- CIBC
- Citi Canada
- Clio
- College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, The
- Covenant House Vancouver
- Creative Options Regina, Inc.
- Danone Canada
- Dash Hudson Inc.
- Dentons Canada LLP
- Desjardins Group / Mouvement Desjardins
- Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc.
- Digital Extremes Ltd.
- Employment and Social Development Canada
- Enbridge Inc.
- Export Development Canada
- EY
- Fidelity Canada
- Ford Motor Company of Canada Ltd.
- Fowler Bauld & Mitchell Ltd. / FBM
- FreshBooks
- GHD Canada Holdings Inc.
- Graham Construction
- HarperCollins Canada Ltd. and Harlequin Enterprises ULC
- Hatch Ltd.
- Hospital for Sick Children, The
- IGM Financial Inc.
- Imperial Oil Limited
- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
- Inter Pipeline Ltd.
- Irving Oil
- Kellanova Canada Inc.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Canada
- Keyera Corp.
- KPMG LLP
- Labatt Breweries of Canada
- League Inc.
- Loblaw Companies Ltd.
- Loopio Inc.
- L'Oréal Canada Inc.
- Manulife
- Mars Canada
- Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
- McElhanney Ltd.
- McMillan LLP
- Medavie Inc.
- Medtronic Canada ULC
- Mistplay Inc.
- Mondelez Canada Inc.
- Nutrien Inc.
- OpenText Corporation
- PCL Construction
- Pomerleau Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Inc.
- Provincial Credit Union Ltd.
- Questrade Financial Group
- Rio Tinto
- Ross Video Ltd.
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
- SAP Canada Inc.
- Saputo Inc.
- SaskEnergy Incorporated
- Schneider Electric Canada Inc.
- Shell Canada Limited
- Simon Fraser University
- Sobeys Inc.
- Stryker Canada ULC
- TD Bank Group
- Teck Resources Limited
- Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. / TMMC
- United Way British Columbia
- Université de Montréal
- University of New Brunswick / UNB
- Vancouver City Savings Credit Union
- Vancouver Coastal Health
- Verafin Inc.
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
- World Vision Canada
- Yukon, Government of