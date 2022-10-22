Claudie Mercier Reacts To 'Occupation Double Martinique' Scandal — "It Breaks My Heart"
"OD was the most beautiful experience of my life."
Occupation Double Martinique has been causing a stir this season following accusations of bullying.
On October 22, former Occupation Double Afrique du Sud cast member, Claudie Mercier took to her Instagram to share her thoughts regarding the controversy. Considering ODlost many sponsors and even kicked contestants accused of bullying off the show — it's no surprise other Occupation Double players are voicing their thoughts.
"I've been thinking for days about how to deal with the situation that's currently unfolding on OD. I've gone through a range of emotions as an ex-candidate myself. I want to say that it really breaks my heart to see all that is going on right now. [...] Like you, I didn't like the images shown, I didn't like the behaviour," Claudie shared on her Instagram Stories.
Mercier went on to discuss the good and bad of reality television, stating that "in reality TV, we see all kinds of colours, even if the colours are less beautiful sometimes."
Considering Mercier had a life changing experience on Occupation Double during her stint on the show back in 2019, she's saddened that the contestants who "did it right," won't have the same memory of the show as she does.
"They make mistakes just like we do every day. Obviously, some mistakes are highly problematic (and I don't condone them), but so are many reactions. I'm just thinking about the candidates who "did it right" and who find themselves in this controversy beyond their control. Their adventure is completely ruined and that breaks my heart, because OD was the best experience of my life."
Claudie hopes that viewers can take away something important from this season and concluded her message with nothing but love to her followers.
"Let's learn to forgive, it's really freeing. I send sweetness and love to everyone. I think we're all looking for that in the end. I hope that the families of the candidates and the candidates will be well accompanied in this ordeal. Love the people around you, forgive and be generous. I love you, thank you for being you," Claudie said.
