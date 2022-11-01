Félix From ‘Occupation Double Martinique’ Spoke Out For The First Time Since His Elimination
"Even I found OD psychologically tough."
This season of Occupation Double Martinique has been nothing short of controversial. Following the surge of viewers' criticism regarding ongoing bullying in the house, OD production made the decision to kick out the accused contestants — but not before facing major backlash and losing loads of sponsors.
On October 23, fans of the show officially witnessed both Isaack and Philippe leave the OD game for good. Félix also found himself in hot water this season and has since been eliminated from the show. Félix's images and promo videos have all been removed, leaving no trace of his time in the competition.
The 24-year-old is back home in Montreal and speaking out for the first time since his elimination. The former OD star appeared on fellow cast member, Ally's Instagram Live on October 31 where they dished on the competition and the controversy. While he didn't speak for too long, Félix shared his thoughts regarding the conflict with Jonathan and some news about his return.
While he claims he had a "great adventure," Félix quickly shifted the conversation to the conflict with Jonathan and where the two stand today.
"How it came about, yeah it's a conflict, for my part, it's a conflict. You know I cooked for all the guys, I made Jo his food, I made food for everyone. When I said ''I'm going to lose it'' yes I have some words...maybe I was tactless, that's for sure, but hey. When I lacked tact, I said 'I'm gonna lose it' and I left. I think it was the mature way of just distancing myself from it and then you know, I apologized to Jo because even for me psychologically OD was tough."
Before Ally ended the IG Live, Félix shared that while the whole saga has been hard for him, he's doing better now that he's out of the house. "Yeah, I'm fine. There are rougher moments but my friends are here and everything," he shared.