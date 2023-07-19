Cole Caufield: Everything To Know About The Montreal Canadiens Star
The Habs player recently signed an eight-year extension for $62.8 million.
Cole Caufield has been taking the NHL by storm since being selected 15th overall during the 2019 NHL draft. The Habs star has since left a trail of awe-struck hockey fans in his wake, scoring a total of 84 regular-season points and 12 more in the playoffs in this three-season (so far) run with the Montreal Canadiens.
The list of impressive players to have graced the ice as Canadiens is a long one, given the team's history, but it's safe to say that the team managed to find one of its newest superstars in Caufield, who can be described as nothing short of a hockey prodigy. With sharp skills and a burning passion for the game, Caufield has quickly become the heart and soul of the present-day Montreal Canadiens franchise along with a few other big names including team captain Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher, and up-and-comer Juraj Slafkovsky – all of whom have brought new life to the team's storied legacy.
Whether you have followed his sports career since his start in Wisconsin, or simply recognize the name, here's everything to know about Habs player Cole Caufield.
Who is Cole Caufield?
Born in Mosiness, Wisconsin, Cole Caufield is an NHL player signed by the Montreal Canadiens after being selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft. Caufield joined the Habs for its 2020-2021 season where he made his NHL debut on April 26 in a 2 to 1 victory against the Calgary Flames.
Caufield plays forward and wears the number 22 on his jersey. Caufield made his NHL playoffs debut on May 24, 2021 in a 2 to 1 loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In his very first season, Caufield accumulated 10 points with four goals, one assist and five passes under his belt.
Prior to joining the Montreal Canadiens, Caufield played in the US National Team Development Program (USNTDP) Under-18 squad, logging an impressive 72 goals and 100 points in just 64 games in the 2018-2019 season. Overall, the winger collected 126 goals for 180 points in 123 games in the USNTDP. He then played two seasons of U.S. college hockey with the University of Wisconsin.
How did the Habs get Cole Caufield?
Cole Caufield joined the Montreal Canadiens after being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL draft. The star forward could now remain with the Habs for the next eight seasons after signing an extended contract with the NHL team.
How old is Cole Caufield?
Cole Caufield was born on January 2, 2001. At the time of publication, the NHL star is 22 years old.
How much does Cole Caufield make?
On June 5, 2023, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced that the Habs agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension, which will last from 2023-24 to 2030-31, with forward Cole Caufield. Per the NHL, Caufield will earn an average salary of $7.85 million per season – making the contract extension worth a total of $62.8 million.
"I love being [in Montreal]. It's a second home, first home — whatever you want to call it — for me. So, I'm excited to be here long term. I think it puts my family in a good place as well, so all those things kind of went into this final number and years, and I'm very excited and very lucky to be a part of the Montreal Canadiens for a long time," Caufield said following the news of his eight-year contract extension.
How many goals has Cole Caufield scored in the NHL?
Throughout his NHL career, Cole Caufield has tallied 84 points with the Montreal Canadiens. Since his debut with the Habs, Caufield has scored 53 goals and 31 for 84 points under his belt.
The Habs star managed to tie team captain Nick Suzuki for the most number of goals (26) during the 2022-23 season, despite playing only 46 games due to injury.
Is Cole Caufield staying with the Montreal Canadiens?
Caulfield signed a three-year-entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the 2020-21 NHL hockey season, but the Montreal Canadiens aren't getting rid of Cole Caufield anytime soon. As previously mentioned, the Habs star will remain with the Canadiens for the next eight seasons after signing a contract extension.
Does Cole Caufield speak French?
Turns out, Cole Caufield began preparing for his time with the Montreal Canadiens before he was even on their radar. The American-born hockey player was gunning to join the Canadiens so much that he even took French lessons in high school.
Caufield's mom, Kelly Caufield said that both Cole and his brother, Brock, took French classes when they were in grade seven. "They said that if they were drafted by the Canadiens, they'd have to be able to speak the language. They were always joking about it, but they were still preparing themselves in case it happened," she said. "They ended up taking four years of French. It's funny because all of their friends chose a Spanish class. You could say that my boys kind of predicted the future."
Despite four years of French courses, Caufield's French can definitely use some improvement. "He told us that he loved his time there. The people he met were really good with him, but he thinks that he still has some work to do on his French," stressed Kelly. "He had a lot of fun and he mentioned that the fans at the Bell Sports Complex were very nice."
Does Cole Caufield have a girlfriend?
A quick look at Caufield's Instagram would lead you to believe he is single, and while the NHL star has not spoken publicly about being in a relationship, he has nothing but love for his adorable pooch, Olive Caufield.
Is Cole Caufield injured?
Earlier this year, it was announced that Caufield would not be finishing the 2022-23 season due to an injury to his right shoulder. "I mean, he got hurt earlier his season," coach Martin St. Louis said. "[It's] something he was playing with and he was getting evaluated every game. It's something he had to deal with. We got some information late last night that sent us down this path."
Caufield scored 26 goals and added 10 assists in 46 games in 2022-2023 before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Before going under the knife, Caufield was ranked 11th in the NHL in goals scored and eighth in the league with 19 even-strength tallies.
