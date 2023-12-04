Justin Bieber Dissed The Montreal Canadiens & Habs Fans Won't Like What He Had To Say
It's clear Bieber is not a Habs fan.
Justin Bieber recently shaded the Montreal Canadiens on Instagram and it's safe to say that Habs fans won't love what the Canadian pop singer had to say.
Now, it's no secret that Bieber is a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan. I mean, he is from Stratford, Ontario, so love for the Leafs started early on for the Biebs . As did his distaste for the Montreal Canadiens.
"Growing up in Canada and being a Leafs fan has always been one of the most meaningful things about life. Having these games to look forward to as a kid made for memories that I will cherish forever," Bieber wrote on Instagram.
Considering the Habs and the Leafs have had a decades-long rivalry , Justin adding even more fuel to the fire is making the NHL feud all that more entertaining.
SportsNet shared a photo of the Habs logo on their Instagram page, asking followers to comment on what they think of when they see the iconic Canadiens logo.
A few sports fans wrote "Guy Lafleur," "Patrick Roy," and the "best franchise of all time." Nice, right? Well, Justin's comment will have you thinking otherwise.
"Hell," Bieber wrote. A mere four letters and Bieber easily got his point across. Now, as a lifetime Leafs fan, it's all part of the game to trash talk and the comment was obviously in good fun.
Justin Bieber comments on SportsNet post about what he thinks about the Habs. @sportsnet | Instagram
The replies below Bieber's comments were a bit mixed, with many supporting and agreeing with the singer, while others defended the Canadiens.
"Habs own the Leafs buddy," one person wrote. "I'm so glad I'm a Habs fan," another user replied.
Sorry Biebs, but the Habs still have 10 more Stanley Cups than the Toronto Maple Leafs…
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.