This Magical Disney Experience In Montreal Lets You Step Into Your Fave Animated Films
There's even a Disney villain showcase. ✨
Montrealers can soon "let it go" in a frosty realm of Disney magic. The new Immersive Disney Animation show offers a chance to step right into animated classics. Starting December 15 at Arsenal Contemporary Art, the experience promises to enchant Disney fans of all ages and thaw even the coldest hearts.
Immersive Disney Animation offers a unique opportunity to catch state-of-the-art projections that bring beloved characters and stories to life. There's no shame in singing, dancing, and becoming a part of iconic Disney moments; in fact, it's encouraged.
The show was created by third-party entertainment group Lighthouse Immersive, known for mesmerizing exhibits on Van Gogh, Monet, and King Tut.
Before the main event, guests will explore the essentials of animation, with displays like a classic animator's desk. The experience then unfolds into a 45-minute showcase of Disney songs and scenes, from the "Circle of Life" to an interactive montage of "Part of Your World."
The show is peppered with interactive elements, like wristbands that light up in sync with the performance, creating a mesmerizing, collective experience. Visitors can also engage with interactive displays that reveal the evolution of animation, from simple sketches to complex, multi-plane animation cells.
As the show progresses, guests are treated to a variety of enchanting scenes. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" brings the world of Encanto to life, while a villain's montage featuring "Poor Unfortunate Souls" is set against a backdrop of magical under-the-sea bubbles.
The experience concludes with a spectacular finale set to "When You Wish Upon a Star," leaving guests with a lasting impression of Disney's magical world.
Tickets are priced between $45 and $55 and available in both French and English. You can reserve the date and time of your visit online.
For anyone hoping for a look into animated storytelling magic, the exhibit proves that dreams really do come true for those who believe.
Immersive Disney Animation
When: December 15, 2023 to February 25, 2024
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William
Cost: $45+/general admission