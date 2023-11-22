Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
comments
Summary

This Magical Disney Experience In Montreal Lets You Step Into Your Fave Animated Films

There's even a Disney villain showcase. ✨

People in a room surrounded by purple and blue projections from the Disney film 'Frozen.'

People in a room surrounded by projections from the Disney film 'Frozen.'

Courtesy of Arsenal Contemporary Art.

Montrealers can soon "let it go" in a frosty realm of Disney magic. The new Immersive Disney Animation show offers a chance to step right into animated classics. Starting December 15 at Arsenal Contemporary Art, the experience promises to enchant Disney fans of all ages and thaw even the coldest hearts.

Immersive Disney Animation offers a unique opportunity to catch state-of-the-art projections that bring beloved characters and stories to life. There's no shame in singing, dancing, and becoming a part of iconic Disney moments; in fact, it's encouraged.

The show was created by third-party entertainment group Lighthouse Immersive, known for mesmerizing exhibits on Van Gogh, Monet, and King Tut.

Before the main event, guests will explore the essentials of animation, with displays like a classic animator's desk. The experience then unfolds into a 45-minute showcase of Disney songs and scenes, from the "Circle of Life" to an interactive montage of "Part of Your World."

The show is peppered with interactive elements, like wristbands that light up in sync with the performance, creating a mesmerizing, collective experience. Visitors can also engage with interactive displays that reveal the evolution of animation, from simple sketches to complex, multi-plane animation cells.

As the show progresses, guests are treated to a variety of enchanting scenes. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" brings the world of Encanto to life, while a villain's montage featuring "Poor Unfortunate Souls" is set against a backdrop of magical under-the-sea bubbles.

The experience concludes with a spectacular finale set to "When You Wish Upon a Star," leaving guests with a lasting impression of Disney's magical world.

Tickets are priced between $45 and $55 and available in both French and English. You can reserve the date and time of your visit online.

For anyone hoping for a look into animated storytelling magic, the exhibit proves that dreams really do come true for those who believe.

Immersive Disney Animation

When: December 15, 2023 to February 25, 2024

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William

Cost: $45+/general admission

More at aresenalcontemporary.com

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.

A New Montreal Art Show Will Let You Walk Through Salvador Dalí's Psychedelic Dreamscapes

18 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In January

20 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In February

16 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In March

12 Christmas Markets Happening In & Around The Montreal Area This Holiday Season

Get the best of Montreal right in your inbox, daily. .

Loading...