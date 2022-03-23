Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale With $95 Base Fare Flights From Montreal To Vancouver
The sale is on until March 24 at midnight! ✈️
It's been nearly a month since travel restrictions have eased, making it about time you treat yourself to a trip! Well, now might be perfect to get your travel on with Flair Airlines' flash sale — offering 55% off base fare routes to countless destinations across Canada.
If you've been craving views of beautiful British Columbia, you could fly from Montreal to Vancouver for $149 with a departure date of May 31, 2022, or as little as $93 with a departure date of May 11, 2022. Talk about the perfect springtime vacay!
With Flair serving as one of Canada's first no-frills airlines, you could easily travel to the West Coast and take in all that Van City has to offer without needing to take a loan out to fly within Canada. Amirite?
The WTF (We Travel Flair) Sale allows you to use promo code SAVE55 to snag flights that are currently 55% off.
Flair Airlines deals.Flair Airlines
If you're looking more for a weekend getaway, then Flair has many one-way seats on sale across Canada including flights from Montreal to Toronto or Halifax for $49, and even Edmonton for $89.
In order to be eligible for the sale, you must book by March 24 at 11:59 p.m. and travel between March 29 to June 23, 2022. Giving you plenty of time to book now and enjoy a summer trip to BC or a weekend in the 6ix with your crew.
The sale covers all base fare routes, and prices include the cost of the ticket and one personal item.
However, you can upgrade your experience with a variety of bundles that allow you to bring a carry-on item as well, along with checked baggage, seat selection, and priority boarding if you wish.
Bon voyage!
Flair Airlines Flash Sale
Sale: Use promo code SAVE55 for 55% off all base fare routes across Canada.
Details: Book by March 24 at 11:59 p.m., and travel between March 29 to June 23, 2022. Prices include the cost of a one-way ticket and a personal item. Return trip, carry-on, and checked baggage are not included but can be purchased with a bundle upgrade.
