Several Cantaloupe Brands Have Been Recalled Across Canada Due To Salmonella
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling several cantaloupe brands sold across Canada due to salmonella. The recall regarding the first case was originally triggered on October 3, 2023, and three other recalls have been issued since.
The cantaloupe brands include those sold at Save on Foods, the Urban Fare and Malachite brands as well as Groupe Tomapure, Fresh Start Foods and Fruit Pure brands. The Canadian Inspection Food Agency is currently working on ensuring that the affected food products are being properly removed from the marketplace, which could lead to the recall of other food products.
Per the Health Canada recall pages, the recalled cantaloupes have been sold across all 10 provinces and may have also been distributed in "other provinces and territories."
Here are the details regarding the recalled foods:
Save on Foods
Recalled Food:
- Save on Foods Cantaloupe | 322 g | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Save on Foods Fruit Salad | 310 g | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Save on Foods Fruit Tray 12-inch | 1 count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 9, 2023
- Save on Foods Fruit Tray 10-inch | 1 count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 9, 2023
- Save on Foods Fruit Tray w/ Dip 12-inch | 1 count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 9, 2023
Malachita brand Cantaloupes
Recalled Food:
- Malichita Cantaloupes | Affected products were sold between October 22, 2023 and November 1, 2023, inclusive.
Fresh Start Foods brand Cantaloupes
Recalled Food:
- Fresh Start Foods Cantaloupe | 3 count
Urban Fare brand Cantaloupes
- Urban Fare Fruit Platter Small | 500 g | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Fruit Platter Regular | 1 count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Half Cantaloupe w/ Fruit | 750 g | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Fruit Platter Large | 1count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Fruit Salad | Variable | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Cantaloupe Chunks | Variable | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Fruit Platter Large | 1.1 kg | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Mixed Melon Chunks | Variable | All Best Before dates up to and including November 6, 2023
- Urban Fare Blueberry Melon Blast Smoothie | 1 (~ 16 ounce) count | All Best Before dates up to and including November 4, 2023
Groupe Tomapure & Fruit Pure brand Cantaloupes
Recalled Food:
- Fruit Pure Fruit Salad (Salad de Fruit Excel) | 12 litre | Before Before: November 14 and 16, 2023
- Groupe Tomapure Cantaloupe Platter (Cantaloup! Cube Plateau) | 2 x 2 kg | Before Before: November, 1, 2, and 3, 2023
- Cantaloupe Pieces (Cantaloup! En Marceaux) | 2 kg | Bst Before: November 1, 2023
According to the Health Canada warning page, consumers who suspect illness resulting from a recalled product should promptly consult their healthcare provider. It's also best to verify whether you possess any recalled items and refrain from using, serving, selling, or distributing them.
If you do have a recalled product, it's recommended by Health Canada and the CFIA that you dispose of or return the recalled products to the point of purchase. Uncertain consumers should contact their retailer for clarification.
Health Canada also indicated the symptoms that are linked with salmonella poisoning. "Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis," the federal health agency said.
