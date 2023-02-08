Health Canada Is Recalling Several Flavoured Drinks That Were Sold In Quebec
"Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently recalling a number of flavoured drinks from the marketplace due to undeclared ingredients. The class one recall was flagged on February 4 and was triggered by CFIA inspection activities.
Here are the recalled products to look out for:
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour | 290 ml
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Mango Flavour | 290 ml
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Pistachio Flavour | 290 ml
- Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with Rosa Flavour | 290 ml
The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, and "may have been distributed in other provinces and territories."
The federal health department is urging consumers to verify if they are in possession of the recalled products. If so, Health Canada recommends not consuming, selling or distributing the recalled items, especially if you are allergic or sensitive as they "may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction."
Additionally, Health Canada urges those who do have either of the recalled products to toss them out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
As of February 4, 2023, there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of any of the flavoured beverages. The CFIA is currently verifying that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace — this could lead to the recall of other products.
