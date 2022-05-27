Health Canada Issued A Warning For Workout Supplements That Pose A Serious Health Risk
The unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada.
Health Canada has been keeping busy with countless food recalls as of late, and now they're issuing a warning to the public about certain workout supplements that may pose a serious health risk.
On May 25, Health Canada released a warning regarding a series of unauthorized health products including workout supplements, sexual enhancers, and skin lighteners that users should be wary of for a number of reasons associated with health risks.
The workout supplements in question have not been approved by Health Canada and could possibly contain ingredients not listed on the product label or the label may indicate a dangerous ingredient or dangerous combination of ingredients, Health Canada said.
The list of workout products being flagged by Health Canada are:
- Boneafide Shred Workout Supplement
- Chemix Energy Workout Supplement
- Genone Laboratories Oxy Lean Workout Supplement
- Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Blueberry Pomegranate Workout Supplement
- Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Cherry Cola Workout Supplement
- Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Watermelon Workout Supplement
- Raw Ignite Workout Supplement