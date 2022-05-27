Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Health Canada Issued A Warning For Workout Supplements That Pose A Serious Health Risk

The unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada.

Associate Editor
Health Canada has been keeping busy with countless food recalls as of late, and now they're issuing a warning to the public about certain workout supplements that may pose a serious health risk.

On May 25, Health Canada released a warning regarding a series of unauthorized health products including workout supplements, sexual enhancers, and skin lighteners that users should be wary of for a number of reasons associated with health risks.

The workout supplements in question have not been approved by Health Canada and could possibly contain ingredients not listed on the product label or the label may indicate a dangerous ingredient or dangerous combination of ingredients, Health Canada said.

The list of workout products being flagged by Health Canada are:

  • Boneafide Shred Workout Supplement
  • Chemix Energy Workout Supplement
  • Genone Laboratories Oxy Lean Workout Supplement
  • Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Blueberry Pomegranate Workout Supplement
  • Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Cherry Cola Workout Supplement
  • Limited Gangster Series Myo-TKO, Watermelon Workout Supplement
  • Raw Ignite Workout Supplement
These "unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality. Unauthorized health products can pose many health dangers," per the public advisory.
The federal department is urging Canadians who use the affected items to "stop using the products," and "consult your health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns, and for advice on which health products are best for you and your family."
According to Health Canada, when they identify "unauthorized products that may pose serious health risks, Health Canada takes appropriate action to prevent further distribution and informs Canadians. This includes working with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent further importation of unauthorized products."
