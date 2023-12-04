Health Canada Recalled A Drugstore Anti-Aging Cream Due To Mould & Over 10,000 Units Were Sold
Consumers are eligible for a refund.
Health Canada published a recall warning regarding an anti-aging cream sold at drugstores across Canada. The recall was flagged on December 1, 2023, and involves the Marcelle Anti-Wrinkle cream, which is currently being removed from shelves due to the presence of mould.
Here are the details regarding the affected products :
- Marcelle 40+ Anti-Wrinkle Cream | 50 ml | UPC 056599633334
- Marcelle 40+ Anti-Wrinkle Cream | 75 ml | UPC 056599600053
Marcelle 40+ Anti-Wrinkle Cream Health Canada
The company reported that a total of 10,931 units of the recalled item were sold across Canada. The affected products were sold from July 2023 to November 2023.
As of November 23, 2023, a total of five reports of incidents within Canada have been received by Groupe Marcelle Inc. Luckily, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
The recall page is urging consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Groupe Marcelle Inc. for a refund. Canadian consumers can contact Groupe Marcelle Inc. by telephone at 1-800-665-4531 ext. 1500 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EST. If no agent is available, consumers can leave a voicemail message with the following information: recall number RAP07072.
It's also important to verify if you have the recalled product. Health Canada is also reminding consumers to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of the affected item or any consumer product or cosmetic.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.