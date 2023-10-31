Canada Has A New $50 Coin Made Of Pure Silver & It's Dazzling (PHOTOS)
The coin is five ounces of pure silver.
The Royal Canadian Mint has introduced a brand new $50 bullion Canadian coin made up of 99.99% pure silver.
There $50 Pure Silver coin was created for the 35th anniversary celebration of the Royal Canadian Mint's Silver Maple Leaf (SML) bullion coins. Turning 35 years old in 2023, the silver coin stands as a commemorative issue celebrating nearly 40 decades of being one of the most sought-after silver bullion coins, per the Mint.
"It’s not just about marking milestones: anniversaries are an opportunity for reflection and celebration, and we’re proud of what the Silver Maple Leaf (SML) bullion coin has achieved in its 35-year history—from setting a high standard in purity to introducing cutting-edge features that have made it the world’s most secure silver bullion coin," the Royal Canadian Mint said.
A $50 pure silver commemorative Silver Maple Leaf (SML) bullion coin.The Royal Canadian Mint.
The bullion coin is made up of five ounces of pure silver, which is five times more than the one-ounce Silver Maple Leaf coin. The coin, which is gold plated on both the reverse and observe, includes Walter Ott's iconic maple leaf design, as well as the year 1988, which is when the Silver Maple Leaf bullion coin initially dropped.
The SML design is also flanked by intertwined vines and maple leaves designed by artist Tony Bianco, who also created the banner marking the 35TH anniversary of the SML in 2023. The obverse of the coin includes a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt along with the $50 marking. The obverse also bears a special marking that includes four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins as well as the double date of her reign.
The coin is 157.6 grams in weight and 65.25 mm in diameter. Now, while its face value is $50, the coin itself is a lot more expensive for those looking to collect. The Royal Canadian Mint is selling the iconic SML bullion coin for $599.95. Stock is currently being refilled and considering the 35th anniversary bullion coin has a mintage of just 2,000 coins, the limited collectible won't be easy to get your hands on.
The coin, if purchased, includes a serialized certificate from the Royal Canadian Mint. The coin is then encapsulated and presented in a Royal Canadian Mint-branded clamshell black box.
