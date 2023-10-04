I Tried Cheap Instant Noodles From Canadian Grocery Stores & 1 Brand Makes The Best Budget Meal
Mr. Noodles, No Name, Sapporo Ichiban and more! 🍜
In a foodie world where convenience often wins over fancy dining, instant noodles have become a lifeline for many, especially with the rising cost of groceries. Now, instant ramen is notorious for being a no-fuss, budget-friendly choice for when you're after a quick and filling meal. But with grocery store shelves packed with countless instant noodle options, how do you separate the true champions from the soggy and stale disappointments?
Well, we decided to roll up our sleeves (and grab our chopsticks) and set out on a mission to discover the top instant noodles available in Canadian grocery stores. From familiar brands including No Name and Mr. Noodles, to plant-based and lesser-known options, dorm room dinners to late-night cravings, there's no denying that these trusty pantry staples have been our go-to for it all.
To keep things totally fair, we opted for the chicken-flavoured instant noodles. We looked at the overall cost, consistency, and taste of each instant noodle brand to determine the best of the best. So, who came out on top? Here's which instant noodle brand managed to secure the number one spot.
No Name
A package of No Name chicken flavour instant noodles soup.
Price: $0.59
The No Name brand at No Frills consistently offers some of the most budget-friendly options for various products, including their instant noodles. This reputation has made their yellow, no-frills packaging an iconic sight in Canadian grocery stores. However, is affordability synonymous with great taste?
As I began preparing the noodles, the first thing that struck me was the intense aroma of the chicken soup base. This strong fragrance left me somewhat apprehensive, fearing that perhaps they had gone overboard with the flavouring, potentially resulting in an overwhelming taste. As it turns out, I was right. It was far too overpowering for me and took away from the overall dish. Not to mention, the noodles were less than stellar, getting soggy rather quick and offering a very artificial taste.
Score: 1/5
Mr. Noodles
A package of Mr. Noodles chicken flavour instant noodle soup.
Price: $0.75
Mr. Noodles is always what I pick up in store. However, after trying out a handful of other brands, it may no longer have the same appeal it once did. I couldn't help but notice that Mr. Noodles seemed to lack a bit in the flavour department, especially when compared to the overpowering chicken flavour of the No Name brand.
The soup base didn't cling to the noodles as much as I hoped and lacked that satisfying, hearty flavour that one typically expects from instant noodles. Nevertheless, the noodles themselves still held up quite nicely and offered a chewy texture rather than soggy.
Score: 2/5
Nongshim
A package of Nongshim chicken flavour instant noodles.
Price
: $1.99
I distinctly recall my mom packing instant noodle cups for lunch in primary school, so this instant noodle brand took me right back to those days in the elementary cafeteria hall, waiting for the lunch monitor to bring back my soup, all while warning me to be careful because it was so hot. Now, twenty or so years later, these cups still slap, but my adult palate has become far more refined and the noodles don't hit the way they once did.
The Nonshim brand offered a decent amount of flavour and seasoning. However, it could have been slightly stronger. The mix also included bits of protein and with "artificial flavour," being labelled right in the center of the packaging, I was wondering what exactly I was eating. Nonetheless, the noodles were chewy and had a really nice bite to them, making this brand a solid choice. The most solid? No. But still good.
Score: 3/5
Sapporo Ichiban
A package of Sapporo Ichiban chicken flavour instant noodle soup.
Price: $1.59
I had never given Sapporo Ichiban a try before, and I am frustrated that I haven't. The first distinctive feature I noticed when giving this instant noodle brand a taste test was the broth. Although not as prominent as the other top contenders, it had a spicy undertone, one that complemented the chicken flavour and worked well to balance each other out.
The noodles were also delicious and held up perfectly, offering a perfect slurp. Although there was still an artificial feel and taste to them, they reigned supreme over Mr. Noodles and No Name, that's for sure.
Score: 4/5
Chef Woo Ramen
A package of Chef Woo plant-based chicken flavour instant noodles.
Price: $2.99
Considering this instant noodle brand is practically $1.50 more expensive than the cheapest instant noodle (No Name), I wasn't too pleased with the cost.
Luckily, I was pleased with the taste. The hefty price point for a cup of noodles might not be worth it for some, but with a plant-based broth and chewy and durable noodles, Chef Woo definitely knows a thing or two about making really good instant noodles. I also found myself going in for extra sips of the broth because it offered such a warm and soul-touching aroma. Had it not been for the $3 price point, this one would have easily been the instant noodle winner.
Score: 4/5
Samyang
A package of Samyang Ramen Instant Noodle Soup.
Price: $1.99
This was my first time trying Samyang Ramen and it will certainly not be my last. The chewy goodness from the noodles was impeccable, soaking up the soup base brilliantly and packing a flavourful punch in each and every bite.
The broth was also a winner — offering subtle hints of black pepper, miso, garlic, and ginger. Now, while the photo on the packaging looks a lot different than what you get after a few minutes on the stovetop, the taste blew each and every instant noodle brand away, and for only two bucks, you really can't go wrong.
Score: 5/5