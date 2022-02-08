Quebec Bars Can Reopen Later This Month — With Some Restrictions
Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity again in March! 😲
Normal life, is that you? During a press conference on February 8, Premier François Legault announced a reopening plan for the province, and it feels like the life we remember from 2019 could finally be somewhat possible again in the near future.
And that includes the reopening of bars! Part of Legault's reopening plan includes Quebec bars being allowed to open their doors again as of Monday, February 28 at 50% capacity. The same rule will apply to casinos in Quebec.
However, dancing and karaoke won't be allowed until March 14.
Also as of March 14, restaurants and bars in the province can open up at 100% capacity once again.
Until now, the government has only offered short bursts of reopenings spread across weeks. Quebec restaurants reopened at 50% capacity on January 31. Theatres and concert halls followed on February 7, and gyms and spas will reopen on February 14.
Public health and government officials had initially resisted calls to present a full reopening calendar, citing high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations. But the government has been under increased pressure to give the public some clarity.
On Sunday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante suggested a comprehensive reopening plan was crucial for the survival of the city's entertainment and tourism industries. She said the government's "vagueness" was "intolerable."
"Montreal is a city rich in events: tours, festivals, conventions and large-scale shows," the mayor wrote on Facebook. "For it to remain so, event organizers must have clear directions from the Quebec government and Public Health in order to plan for the full reopening of their activities."
