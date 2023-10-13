19 Of The Best Montreal Restaurants For Late-Night Food
The ultimate guide to red-eye eats.
When the nightlife winds down and hunger hits, Montreal doesn't disappoint. Beyond the regular midnight-closing joints, this city thrives with spots serving up tastes until the early morning, and some even round the clock.
We’re talking about just as many cheesy and greasy diners as there are refined spots to enjoy your meal with a glass of wine. Pizza and paninis, Japanese ramen, shawarma, fancy hot dogs, you name it — there’s a surprisingly large number of great things to pick from late at night in Montreal, but these are the best of them.
Bookmark this list of 19 late-night restaurants, it’s all you’ll ever need when you need to eat past midnight.
Restaurant AA
The entrance to Restaurant A.A. in Montreal.
Where: 3702, rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Why You Need To Go: A local reigning champion of casse-croûte eats that’s open until 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. depending on the night of the week, André Annoussos’s Saint-Henri diner is undoubtedly one of the best and most sure-fire bets for poutines, burgers, steamies and more late into the night.
Boustan
Where: (Multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: While not all of Boustan’s many locations in Montreal are open late into the night, their original location on Crescent and another in NDG for example will stay open into the wee hours of the the morning to make you a Creation sandwich with a side of garlicky toum sauce-covered potatoes.
La Banquise
Where: 994, rue Rachel Est
Why You Need To Go: La Banquise is always open 24 hours a day to serve its towering menu of poutine and poutine inventions every day of the year, the only exception being Christmas Day. There are a few other places in the city that stay open this much, but this is the best of them.
Paulo & Suzanne
Where: 5501, boul. Gouin Ouest
Why You Need To Go: The schedule at this classic Montreal diner may be a bit all over the place — open 24 hours some nights and 2 or 3 a.m. on others — but that doesn’t matter; the point is, their hotdogs, poutine, and burgers that come as heavy on the topping as you like ‘em are available well into the night and early hours of the day.
Miami Déli
Where: 3090, rue Sherbrooke Est
Why You Need To Go: Open as late as midnight to 3 a.m. depending on the night of the week, this temple of fast and greasy eats in Hochelaga stands at the ready to make you anything from club sandwiches and poutine to two-egg breakfast no matter what the clock says. As for their tropical-leaning decorations, that’s just a perk of going here.
Gibeau Orange Julep
Where: 7700, boul. Decarie
Why You Need To Go: Montreal’s famous orange globular landmark, known for its sweet and creamy orange drinks, hot dogs, and ooey gooey poutine is regularly open until 3 and 4 a.m. throughout the week. Because of its location in a large parking lot, that could change in the winter, but it’s still a solid bet for late-night eats all year round.
Alto
Where: 3469, avenue Park
Why You Need To Go: This family-run business on Parc Avenue known for Montreal-style pizza excellence not only makes itself available until 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. throughout the week but they're also available for delivery as well, making it a more than viable option when you just want to the good food to come to you late at night.
Hawgs Deli
Where: 6795, rue Jarry Est, Saint-Léonard, QC
Why You Need To Go: The name of this 24-hour joint is no joke, as their menu has a heavy focus on smoked meat for its customers to pig out on. They’ll put the stuff on just about anything you want — even a salad if you ask nicely — which makes this a solid spot to eat heavily well after dinner time.
Otto Yakitori
Where: 1441, rue Saint Mathieu
Why You Need To Go: This Japanese izakaya specializing in yakitori, charcoal-fired skewers of various cuts of chicken, is a popular haunt for as many students as it is for tourists. Regularly open until 1 a.m. or later, they’ll also serve you tons of sake, beer, and specials like ramen and sushi. It’s essential eating when you’re downtown.
Osmow’s
Where: (Multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: One of the fresher spots to arrive on that line of late-night spots at the corner of Guy and Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Osmow’s is a Toronto-based chain that spread to Montreal’s downtown core —plus another address in the Plateau — to serve all manner of shawarma and shawarma-adjacent dishes like salad bowls, rice plates, and poutine.
La Majestique
Where: 4105, bout. Saint-Laurent
Why You Need To Go: Regularly open until 3 a.m. every night of the week, La Majestique is hands-down among the most chic options for late-night eats in Montreal. Popping oysters and making deluxe hot dogs with Gaspor pork sausages along with a stellar wine selection, the kitchen staff hangs around ‘til late and stands at the ready.
Keung Kee
Where: 70, rue De la Gauchetière Ouest
Why You Need To Go: There are no doubt many Chinese restaurants in Montreal that stay open late to fill you up with General Tao or plates loaded with beef and broccoli or noodles, but Keung Kee is among the best of them because of the quality they consistently deliver up until the very last order they take for the night. They’re open as late as 1 or 2 a.m. depending on the day of the week.
L’Express
Where: 3927, rue Saint-Denis
Why You Need To Go: No list of the best late-night eats in Montreal is complete without including this classic bistro that regularly keeps its kitchen and wine cellar open until 2 a.m. You’d be surprised to discover just how many Montrealers are craving their steak frites, roasted bone marrow, confit duck legs, and more if you decide to be a nighthawk here.
Café Milano
Where: (Multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: With locations that stay open late in Laval, West Island, and Saint-Léonard, this longstanding Italian café serving sandwiches and cannoli late into the night remains one of the best places to mangia bene after your bedtime. Eating here is history, by the way — the owners have been going strong in the city since 1971.
Angela Pizzeria & Restaurant
Where: 1662, boul. de Maisonneuve Ouest
Why You Need To Go: Shaughnessy Village’s options for late-night eats have gradually expanded over the years, but Angela is no doubt the OG of the area. Making a style of pizza that lands somewhere between Montreal-style and something wholly their own, they make ‘em big, cheesy, and available (super) late into the night. Hours vary according to the day, however.
Dunn's Famous
Where: (Multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: Every smoked meat restaurant in Montreal and Longueuil stays open late into the night to serve stacked smoked meat sandwiches. The one that stays open the latest is their downtown location, open until 5 a.m. and where you want to go if you want to eat a meal alongside taxi drivers and strippers just getting off their shift.
Al-Taib
Where: 2125, rue Guy
Why You Need To Go: If you ever had a study session at Concordia go late, you probably grabbed a slice or two of pizza or an all-dressed manakish from this downtown spot. Kept relatively cheap after years in the business, you can also hit their steam table to put together a to-go container of Middle Eastern dishes as well.
Joe’s Panini 24h
Where: 1404, rue Drummond
Why You Need To Go: Like the name implies, this place serves panini sandwiches all day and night from their small but mighty downtown location, and they’ve continued to keep it cheap despite years of financial ups and downs in Canada. The selection’s so vast that we can’t go into it here, but trust when we say that there’s something for every taste and dietary restriction.
Pizza Dany
Where: 1237, rue de la Montagne
Why You Need To Go: Regularly open until 1 a.m. with hours expanding to 4 a.m. on Saturdays for hungry clubbers and folks stumbling out of the pubs after closing time, Pizza Dany is not only open and ready to serve slices from their hole-in-the-wall spot, but they also make some of the best pizza in the city. Don’t sleep on this spot.