This Montreal Indian Restaurant Has A New Plant-Based Thali Tray & Massive Brunch Platter
The beetroot stir-fry and ginger potatoes are a must-try!
A Montreal Indian restaurant is now offering a lunchtime thali tray and it's completely vegan. Tula, which translates to "balance" in Sanskrit, first opened its doors back in February and claims to be one of the only plant-based Indian restaurants in the city, with healthy, filling and affordable options.
Located on rue Saint-Laurent in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, Tula's menu includes everything from vegan butter chicken to biryanis, curries, soups, Indian salads, and loads of pan-Asian treats to choose from. And all the dishes are 100% vegan.
MTL Blog spoke with Tula owner Abhishek Arun on what the menu has to offer. "There are typical familiar Indian dishes and then there are dishes which are home-style and unheard of," Arun told MTL Blog, who also operates two Indian restaurants in Toronto called Khan Gully. "The goal is to serve healthy, plant-based Indian food in a plant-based compostable plate."
With tons of success through its day-to-day menu, Arun has finally introduced a thali plate to the mix ($20.99). Available from Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. guests can enjoy seven thali dishes that provide an authentic and satisfying taste of India.
Known as a traditional Indian meal consisting of a variety of small dishes served on a single platter, thali typically includes a balanced selection of mouthwatering items including lentils, vegetables, rice, chapati, yogurt, and more. Thali plates tend to vary by region, with Tula offering many options from five provinces of India, all providing a diverse range of flavours, textures and ingredients in a single sitting.
You can dive into a creamy pea and tofu dish with a dash of more spice seasoning, salad with beetroot dressing, coconut porridge made with tapioca and almond seeds, ginger spiced cauliflower and potatoes, beetroot stir-fry and a creamy lentil and spinach creation, to name a few. The thali platter is served on a banana leaf and can be enjoyed with white rice or chapati — a whole wheat bread made with no preservatives or yeast.
Additionally, Tula also offers a weekend brunch platter ($22.99) on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Patrons can choose from an array of options including the tofu bhurjee, which is an Indian-style scrambled tofu prepared with herbs and spices, vegan Indian omelette, the pongal prepared with millets and lentils cooked with Southern Indian spices and served with tangy coconut chutney, as well as the chickpea salad, and sweet potato payasam.
OK. So, who's hungry?
TULA
Cuisine: Indian (vegan)
Where: 5258 boul. Saint-Laurent
When: Thali plates (Mon to Fri from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), Brunch (Sat and Sun from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) Regular Menu (Mon to Fri from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.). *Tula is closed on Tuesdays.
Why You Need To Go: For those looking for a healthy, light, and satisfying plant-based Indian food in the city, Tula offers a thali tray unlike anywhere in Montreal with seven dishes from five provinces across India.