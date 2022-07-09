Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal restaurants

This South Asian Montreal Restaurant Has A Mouthwatering Menu With A Side Of Cozy Vibes

And it's bring your own wine! 🍷

Contributing Writer
Restaurant Amber in Montreal. Right: Pakistani/Indian dishes with wine.

Restaurant Amber in Montreal. Right: Pakistani/Indian dishes with wine.

Courtesy of @lifeswag_mtl | Instagram for @restaurant_amber | Instagram

On the hunt for a new fancy dinner spot in Montreal? Restaurant Amber, a Pakistani and Indian resto is the perfect place for any cultural-cuisine lover to try.

The restaurant, located on rue Rachel in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal, first opened in January 2021 and has been happily serving decadent dishes to locals and tourists alike ever since.

The owners of Amber told MTL Blog that they chose to open a Pakistani/Indian restaurant "because the two cuisines are almost similar. Indian cuisine is known for its vegetarian dishes while Pakistani cuisine is stronger in non-vegetarian dishes."

Also, because they wanted to introduce Montrealers to Pakistani cuisine, which they noted is rarely found in our city.

The dishes came to fruition in collaboration with ideas from various Pakistani and Indian chefs, along with the help of " opinions and comments" from customers which the owners used to modify the menu along the way.

Amber's owners aimed to have a "modern cozy" vibe to their restaurant, to which they were most definitely successful. During the summer, the restaurant has a large open window at the front, which makes it feel extremely welcoming.


Plus, it's a bring your own wine, so you can hit up the SAQ and grab your fav bottle before heading over.

Or, you can try one of Amber's mocktails that has an Indian/Pakistani touch, including the mango mojito, blueberry cardamom explosion, or the tamarind and ginger margarita. Either way, you're sure to be well-fed and hydrated when leaving.

Bon appétit!

Restaurant Amber

Address: 266, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Try out some of Amber's flavour-filled Pakistani/Indian dishes all while enveloped in the cozy and chic ambiance that the restaurant offers. Oh, and don't forget to bring your own wine.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...