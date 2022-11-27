These Two Montreal Spots Were Ranked In This Year’s Top 50 Best Bars In North America
More Toronto bars made it on the list, but who's counting?
Each year, 50 Best publishes lists of the top bars in the world — this year, Montreal got a pitiful zero entries on that list, despite boasting myriad mixologists and plenty of well-loved watering holes. But in North America, the city has a better shot. Two Montreal bars made it to the 2022 50 Best bars in North America, and it won't be surprising who made the cut.
Highest-up for Montreal is El Pequeño, coming in 29th place. El Pequeño is a classic Cuban bar which opened in 2018 in Montreal's Old Port. Its name translates to "The Small One," which is apt considering the bar's 150 square foot interior. It was co-designed by a cabinet maker, which makes sense — it's not much bigger than a swanky walk-in closet!
The second bar to rank among North America's best is classy mainstay The Cloakroom, coming in at number 45. Located downtown near McGill campus, the Cloakroom is a speakeasy with a not-so-secret entrance (it's usually undercut by a line out the door).
These rankings are determined by a panel of 220 "drinks experts" who use that expertise to determine which bars from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean are the best in show.
Only a handful of Canadian spots made the list, including Bar Kismet from Halifax, which also took home a sustainability award. The top Canadian bars on the list include Toronto's Civil Liberties, which landed a spot in the top ten: 10th place. Not too shabby, but it's nothing compared to the dominance of American bars, which took home six of the top ten spots, including first place (Attaboy in New York).